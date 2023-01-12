 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mohawks, Gators to host MLK Showcase

B-Bhoops

Bethune-Bowman's Derick Simon celebrates a basket during the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament. Simon and the Mohawks will close out the MLK Showcase at Bethune-Bowman High School against Calhoun County Sautrday.

 BY TRAVIS BOLAND T&D Sports Editor

Local basketball teams will take the court Saturday to help honor the history and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by taking part in the first-ever MLK Showcase.

The event will be hosted by Bethune-Bowman and Lake Marion high schools. It will feature boys and girls teams competing in single-game challenges.

Bethune-Bowman’s boys and girls teams will close out the night at home with the Lady Mohawks facing Columbia High School while the boy’s team will face Calhoun County.

Other games scheduled at Bethune-Bowman include Andrew Jackson Academy boys and girls facing North. The Eagles boys’ team is currently ranked No. 6 in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association Class A poll. The Warriors have opened the season 15-2 and have wins over three SCHSL schools.

A battle of ranked girl’s teams will highlight the afternoon at Bethune-Bowman as Gilbert faces Timberland. The Lady Indians are currently ranked tenth in Class 3A while Timberland is ranked eighth in Class 2A.

The Timberland boys’ team will face Bluffton, Goose Creek’s girls will face Northwood Academy and the Rock Hill girls will face Woodville Thompkins (Ga.). Rock Hill is currently ranked No. 8 in Class 5A and are the defending Class 5A champion.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s girls are scheduled to face Bluffton.

At Lake Marion, the host Gators close the night with a girls and boys game against Allendale-Fairfax. The day gets started with a girls/boys double-header between Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and Branchville followed by another double-header between Estill and Manning.

2023 MLK Showcase Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Games at Bethune-Bowman)

11 a.m. Andrew Jackson Academy vs. North (G)

12:45 p.m. Andrew Jackson Academy vs. North (B)

1:30 p.m. Gilbert vs. Timberland (G)

2:45 p.m. Bluffton vs. Timberland (B)

4 p.m. Northwood Academy vs. Goose Creek (G)

5:15 p.m. Rock Hill vs. Woodville Thompkins (Ga.) (G)

6:30 p.m. Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Bluffton (G)

7:45 p.m. Bethune-Bowman vs. Columbia (G)

9 p.m. Bethune-Bowman vs. Calhoun County

Saturday, Jan. 14 (Games at Lake Marion)

Noon Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. Branchville (G)

1:30 p.m. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. Branchville (B)

2:45 Estill vs. Manning (G)

4 p.m. Estill vs. Manning (B)

5:15 p.m. Lake Marion vs. Allendale-Fairfax (G)

6:30 p.m. Lake Marion vs. Allendale-Fairfax (B)

