At Saturday's Class A state championship game, a few Denmark-Olar fans sported T-shirts featuring the phrase "Unfinished Business."

The Lady Vikings looked to avenge last year's 35-20 loss to Military Magnet and clinch the school's first-ever SC High School League state championship.

Unfortunately, it was business as usual as Military Magnet defeated Denmark-Olar 54-41 to win its third-consecutive Class A state championship.

"I told the team to keep their heads up," Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones said after the loss. "I thought we played better than we did last year."

Last season against the Lady Eagles, Denmark-Olar was held scoreless in the third quarter and managed just seven points in the second half.

This year, Military Magnet used a 20-4 run in the second quarter to take a 32-14 halftime.

"(Military Magnet) sped us up, and we started rushing," Jones said of the second quarter. "We just started turning the ball over. Their half-court trap got us frustrated, and we got out of our game plan."

Jones said he had worked on the trap all week during practice, but Military Magnet was able to score 20 points off of 37 Denmark-Olar turnovers.

"(That second quarter) mentally we clocked out for a while," Jones said. "Against a good team like Military Magnet, you can't do that. It definitely hurt us."

Trailing by 18 at the half, Denmark-Olar was able to get a point back before the start of the third quarter when Military Magnet returned to the court in a different uniform. The Lady Eagles opened the game in all-white, but played the second half in an all-gray uniform.

Military Magnet built its largest lead with 3:21 left in the third quarter, but Denmark-Olar had one last run in them before the final buzzer.

"I told our team that we didn't get here for no reason," Jones said. "We got here by working hard, and I just encouraged them to keep playing hard and try to make a run. We tried to get it to single digits in the third quarter but our defense gave us a better chance in the fourth quarter."

The Lady Vikings cut the lead to 46-34 with 4:11 left in the game, forcing Military Magnet to call a timeout. The Lady Eagles responded by scoring the next eight points and building the lead back to 20 points.

"We made a little run," Jones said. "But we turned the ball over a couple of times and they were able to capitalize."

Denmark-Olar will lose three seniors from this year's team that finished 27-3 and had won 27 consecutive games entering Saturday's matchup with Military Magnet.

"Our seniors (Aijalon Wroten, Dyneka Roberts and TaKenya James) mean everything to this program," Jones said. "They set the standard and are the standard for this Denmark-Olar program. Those young girls coming up already know that there are high expectations. I'm proud of this group."

The seniors will leave with three region championships, two Class A Upper State championships and two appearances in the Class A state championship game.

They also helped pave the road that began with a 1-19 season in Jones' first year.

"(That road) had a rocky start," Jones said. "But once the girls bought in, and everybody realized that we can be good, they understood the work it would take and they did it. Now, we're one of the top programs in the state, and we want to continue that in the future."

James led the Lady Vikings with 13 points while Ry'Naisha Barnes had 11 points. Roberts finished the game with eight points and a team-high 14 rebounds.