The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its final Top 10 polls as the state playoffs are scheduled to begin next week.

After opening the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is currently ranked second behind Crestwood High School. The Bruins entered Tuesday’s game 17-6 and 8-0 in region play, and had a chance to clinch another region championship with a win over Lower Richland.

O-W’s last loss came Jan. 2 on a neutral court. The Bruins fell to North Augusta who is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is led by Horaces Jacques who is currently averaging nearly 16 points per game. Jacques recently scored his 1,000th career point for the Bruins.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Bruinettes are back in the Class 3A girls poll after falling out last week. O-W is ranked eighth and was scheduled to face fourth-ranked Lower Richland at home Tuesday night. A win would give the Bruinettes a share of the region championship.

The Bruinettes are led by Joliyah Robinson and Jeniah Haigler who are each averaging nine points per game.

In the Class A boys poll, Denmark-Olar moves to No. 3 behind Christ Church and Scott’s Branch. The Vikings have clinched the Region IV-A championship, and will be a No. 1 seed in the playoffs next week.

Brushaurd Young currently averages a double-double with 20 points per game and 12 rebounds per game to help lead the Vikings. Denmark-Olar closed the regular season against Wagener-Salley Tuesday night. The Vikings scheduled game with Calhoun County for later in the week has been cancelled.

After completing its sweep of Calhoun County, the North Eagles return to the Class A boys rankings at No. 9. Former Gray Collegiate standout Jalen Jefferson is currently leading the Eagles with 24 points per game.

Going into Tuesday’s games, North is currently tied with the Saints for second-place in Region IV-A. The Eagles hold the tie-breaker after defeating Calhoun County twice this season.

The Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings keep a hold of the No. 2 spot in the Class A girls ranking. Denmark-Olar recently defeated Blackville-Hilda 72-7 giving the Lady Vikings 21 consecutive victories and 31 consecutive region wins.

The Lady Vikings closed its regular season Tuesday against Wagener-Salley as the season finale against Calhoun County was cancelled. Denmark-Olar recently clinched its third-straight region championship.

Dyneka Roberts currently leads Denmark-Olar with 15 points per game and 10 rebounds. She recently scored her 1000th career point for the Lady Vikings.