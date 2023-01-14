HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Late three lifts North over AJA

Stetson Stack’s late three-pointer helped lift North to an 82-74 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Saturday at the MLK Showcase at Bethune-Bowman High School.

With just over two minutes remaining, and the game tied at 70, Stack lofted a deep shot toward the basket that swished through giving the Eagles a three-point lead.

“We had to get back in the game,” Stack said as North trailed by as many as eight in the second half. “Leadership had to step up, something clicked in my head and I just put the ball up.”

Andrew Jackson attempted to rally as Brendon Brantley connected on a three-point shot, and had a chance to make it a four-point play from the foul line. He would miss the shot, but was able to retrieve the ball and loft another three-pointer. This time, he was fouled giving him three free-throws. He was only able to make one of the three making the score 77-74.

North would not allow another score as they improved to 11-5 on the season.

“This team believes in itself,” North head coach Keith Parks said. “We started this process over the summer. They were committed to the weight room, conditioning and winning. This (playing) is the easy part, they’re just now seeing the fruits of their labor.”

Andrew Jackson Academy entered the game with a 16-2 record after defeating St. John’s Christian in a region game Friday night.

Warriors head coach Joshua Barnes said his team ran into some foul trouble late in the second half that caused a momentum shift in the game. Andrew Jackson Academy would have two starters foul out including DL Johnson who led the team with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

“We had some foul trouble late,” Barnes said. “We also had a starter, a good guard, who was out today. I had to bring up a JV kid, I’m not making excuses, we need to get him a more ready to play. That’s on me. The young guys made some turnovers, but all things considered I’m proud of the guys for hanging in with North, they are a great team.”

The Warriors got off to a hot start, building a 22-12 lead with 8:45 left in the first half. North would answer with a 10-1 run, and was able to take a 32-31 lead into the half.

Andrew Jackson Academy opened the second half with a 12-2 run to grab an eight-point lead, but North turned up the defensive intensity allowing the Eagles to get turnovers and easy looks at the basket.

“We stressed to our team about the last six minutes of the game,” Parks said. “Whoever was the most disciplined and was making plays…whoever was making the defensive stops would win the ball game. We hang our hat on our defense and guard 94-feet.”

Stack led North with 29 points while Jalen Jefferson had 20 points. Brantley finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors while Robert Clark added 15 points, seven assists and two steals.