The Denmark-Olar Lady Vikings opened the Class A playoffs Wednesday with a 41-26 victory over Southside Christian.

It was far from a dominating performance as the Lady Vikings struggled with turnovers and lack of offensive production.

"We came out a little flat tonight," Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones said. "We may have been a bit over-confident, we'll get back in the gym and continue to work hard."

The Lady Vikings are looking to get back to the Class A state championship game after falling to Military Magnet in the finals last season.

Denmark-Olar built a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, but could only score eight points in the second quarter.

"We let turnovers and missed shots effect us tonight," Jones said. "We have to do a better job of staying together as a team, and not get frustrated when things don't go our way."

Denmark-Olar seemed to lack that extra gear that has helped them to a 14-0 region record and a third-straight region championship. Southside Christian was able to outscore Denmark-Olar 17-16 in the second half.

"Defense was able to save us (in that first half), but there were some holes in the defense tonight" Jones said. "(Defense) is our No. 1 priority, and we're always going to play hard for 32 minutes."

Dy'Neka Roberts led Denmark-Olar with 16 points, but only had four points after halftime. Aveion Walker and TaKenya James each had eight points in the win.

Denmark-Olar advances and will play host to the winner of Great Falls and McCormick Friday. Jones said his team shouldn't need much motivation going forward.

"This team should already feel challenged," Jones said. "I shouldn't have to say a lot to them prior to a game, the goal is to get back to the state championship and win it. The challenge is doing it as a team."

Denmark-Olar (B) 70, Southside Christian 48

Denmark-Olar overcame a slow first half to defeat Southside Christian 70-48 in the first round of the Class A boys basketball playoffs.

"We had some butterflies early, but we just had to settle down," Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said.

The Vikings led 13-10 after the first quarter, and built a 31-23 lead going into halftime.

After the break, Denmark-Olar was able to outscore the Sabres 25-8 to build a 25-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

"(In the second half) we came out and played good defense, ran the floor well and did a better job rebounding," Davis said.

Brushuard Young led the Vikings with 23 points. Ja'Quari Williams had 18 points, Terrance Hinton had 11 points and Tykeen Ross had 10 points.

Denmark-Olar will play host to the winner of McCormick and McBee Saturday.