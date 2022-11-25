HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Indians are like 'whole new team'

The Orangeburg Prep girls varsity basketball team opened its season Monday with a 67-44 loss to Gray Collegiate Academy.

The Lady Indians are looking to replace seven seniors from a team that advanced to the SCISA Class 2A state championship game last season.

“It’s a whole new team,” OPS head coach Jan Stoudenmire said. “We have to get used to the (players) that are gone. They played a huge role in everything we did last season, and these current players are missing them.”

Orangeburg Prep concluded the preseason tournament Tuesday with a game against Ben Lippen. Stoudenmire said these games are more about getting better and less about winning.

“We’re going to play some good teams and good competition,” Stoudenmire said. “The key is for these girls to play more together, and get comfortable with each other. A lot of these girls were on the team last year but didn’t get much playing time. Now they’re seeing their role change a little bit.”

Campbell Delaney returns to lead the Lady Indians after being named Region Player of the Year last season. The senior averaged 17 points per game and 12 rebounds while earning All-State honors.

“I’m already worried about next year not having Campbell,” Stoudenmire said. “She’s a better person than she is a basketball player, and she wants to win so bad.”

Campbell and Katherine Lambrecht each had 14 points to lead Orangeburg Prep Monday against Gray Collegiate.

“Those two will run the show,” Stoudenmire said of Delany and Lambrecht. “I stressed to this team over the summer, everyone has a role to play. If everyone brings their little role, we can be successful.”

The Lady Indians had eight different players score against the War Eagles Monday.

“This team will be all right,” Stoudenmire said. “They’ll continue to work hard, and I know they won’t give up. We’ll get better and win some games, and that will help our confidence. It’s a great group and I look forward to working with them every day.”

Orangeburg Prep is scheduled to play its home opener Nov. 30 against Dorchester Academy.