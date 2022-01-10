HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Indians, Cavaliers renew hardwood rivalry

After an 0-5 start, Orangeburg Prep enters Tuesday's game against rival Calhoun Academy on a six-game winning streak.

"We're finally starting to play as a team," Orangeburg Prep head coach Al Hay said of the Indians' current streak. "After a tough start, we had a chance to fold up the season early."

Hay said the turning point was Orangeburg Prep's opening game at the Colleton Prep Holiday tournament.

"We faced Beaufort Academy, who came in with a good record, and played solid," Hay said. "We were making shots and playing good defense. I think that has carried over."

Orangeburg Prep won that tournament along with its region opener against Thomas Sumter last Tuesday. The Indians are coming off a 73-43 victory over Charleston Collegiate Friday. Christian Rutland led the team with 16 points, while Mikey Templeton recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. McCullough Mims added nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.

"That trio (Rutland, Templeton and Mims) are the glue that holds this team together," Hay said. "(Mikey) does a great job scoring and rebounding while Rutland is much improved as a scorer. (McCullough) is a dual player that is starting to put it together."

Those three players are definitely a focus for Calhoun Academy head coach Gressette Felder as his Cavaliers prepare to face the OPS Tuesday.

"They are three talented seniors who have a ton of experience," Felder said. "They are good players and the core of that team."

Calhoun Academy enters the game 13-0 and 2-0 in region play. The Cavaliers survived a scare Saturday from Laurens Academy, defeating the Crusaders 62-57 in overtime.

"I think our guys realized Saturday that they are going to face everyone's best shot," Felder said. "The more we win, the larger the target on our back becomes. Some things did not go our way early (against Laurens) but I think it's a testament to our team the way we were able to come back and win."

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 30 points against Laurens. Connor Hayes added 14 points and Will Andrews had six points.

Felder said some of his players were disappointed in not having the opportunity to face their rival on the football last fall.

"We're excited to play," Felder said. "We've had a one-game-at-a-time attitude, but this is a big game, and we're trying to prepare and be ready to compete."

Hay lamented the cancellations in numerous sports but added it's always exciting when the two teams get together.

"(Calhoun) is a well-coached team that plays hard and makes you earn everything," Hay said. "We've missed out on a few games with them; it's always competitive when we meet."

Calhoun Academy travels to face Orangeburg Prep Tuesday. The girls varsity game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.

