HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fredrick wants Calhoun team to have own legacy

The faces may change but Zam Fredrick has essentially been coaching the same Calhoun County team for the last 31 seasons.

During that time he has amassed 795 wins and nine state championships. He has an opportunity to make it 10 when the Saints face Scott’s Branch Friday in the Class A boys final.

“There are similarities in all the teams that play for me, and that’s the style (we play),” Fredrick said after practice Tuesday. “This group has played (that style) pretty well, especially defensively. They have come together as a unit on defense.”

Fredrick said what sets this team a part is dependency on each other to win games.

“We don’t have the type of team where one guy dominates anything,” Fredrick said. “Russell (Brunson) is an all-state guy, but we have several guys who have been a part of the scoring. It’s been spread around quite a bit.”

While Brunson led the charge against Calhoun Falls in the second round, Kamaree Watson led the Saints with 24 against Denmark-Olar and Nasair Guinyard had 13 to pace the Saints against Great Falls in the Upper State final.

“Any given night, any one of five or six guys can step up and score 20 points,” Fredrick said. “Or we could have four or five guys go for 15 points each. It’s been a real team effort on both ends; we’re counting on each other to be good.”

Fredrick’s nine titles are currently the most of any coach in S.C. High School League history.

“I don’t give much thought to the historical aspect,” Fredrick said. “With this group, I have to take it one day at a time. But it’s not about me, it’s about them. I want them to get all they can out of this season. They worked hard enough to get here and on Friday, I think they have a great shot at finishing the way they want to. That’s going to be everything to me.”

Brunson talked at the beginning of the season about seeing the banners in the gym and hoping one day to add another one from his time with the Saints.

“It would mean everything to win a championship,” Brunson said. “I’ve been wanting this since even before starting high school. We just have to get it done.”

Brunson, like many others on the team, has family that has played for Fredrick and won state championships for Calhoun County. Fredrick said he wants this team to create its own story.

“These guys have to establish their own legacy,” Fredrick said. “So many cousins, uncles and brothers have played and sport championship rings. They talk about the teams and times they had. I’m sure that’s where most (of this team) get their motivation. I just want to see them live their own dream.”

“For me, it’s about basketball. It’s a sport that I love. I’d do this even if they didn’t pay me, not that they pay me enough, but I just love being in the gym and with the guys. Basketball’s in my blood, and that’s enough for me.”

