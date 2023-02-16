NORTH -- Jalen Jefferson scored nine of this game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as North was able to hang on for a 63-53 win over St. Joseph's Catholic Thursday.

"We're in a win or go home situation," Jefferson said. "I knew I had to come through for my team. The goal was to stay aggressive and play all four quarters."

Despite getting the win, North head coach Keith Parks knows there is plenty to work on before the Eagles second-round game Saturday.

"We started to get a bit lost on defense," Parks said. "We made some adjustments, but St. Joseph is a real disciplined team. I told our guys that this was not a team to be overlooked. I knew they weren't going to come in here, lay down and die. We were going to have to take it."

The Knights kept the game close early, trailing 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. North was able to push its lead to seven by halftime, and increased it to double-digits in the second half. St Joe's cut the lead back to eight with just under two minutes to play, but could not get shots to fall late.

"North hasn't had a playoff win in a long time," Parks said. "To come out, in this atmosphere, and get a win like this against a team like St. Joe's...hats off to my guys."

Stetson Stack and Amaveon Calloway each had 14 points in Thursday's victory.

"(Amaveon) hit some big three-pointers early to get us going, and plays defense 94-feet," Parks said. "Ashton Jamison came off the bench to give us some big shots, and did a great job in transition and attacking."

Going forward, Parks said the focus will be working on defense, and better hustle to the ball.

"We know we can score the ball, our focus now is on defense," Parks said. "We have to lock in, (the playoffs) are all about who can get stops. We have to work on our rebounding, I think (St. Joe's) had a little more toughness in that category tonight. A lot of times, my guys will sit back and watch, but we've been preaching 50-50 ball all year. We'll practice tomorrow and start cleaning up some of that stuff."

North advances to the second round of the Class A boys basketball playoffs, and will play host to Calhoun Falls Charter Saturday. Calhoun Falls defeated Lewisville 63-60 Thursday.