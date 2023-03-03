Last year, as Military Magnet celebrated a second-consecutive Class A girls basketball state championship, Denmark-Olar was left with the feeling of ... what if?

“That was a terrible feeling (last year),” Denmark-Olar senior Dy’Neka Roberts said after the Lady Vikings fell to Military Magnet 35-20 in the state championship game. “We’ve lost games before, but this was the state championship. We had a chance and couldn’t get it done.”

Aijalon Wroten remembers watching the seniors leave the court for the final time as Lady Vikings.

“It was heart-breaking,” Wroten said. “We couldn’t win it for that group. Now, we’re seniors, and we don’t want to go out that way.”

The Lady Vikings will get another opportunity Saturday to bring home Denmark-Olar’s first-ever state championship in any sport. Head coach Terence Jones said his team learned a lot from last year’s defeat.

“I think they learned to be more confident in themselves, learned to be more comfortable in big-time situations,” Jones said. “Whether you’re scared or prepared, you have to be ready to play a team like Military Magnet. They’re not going to take it easy on us, they’re job is to come out and win. We realized that last year.”

The Lady Eagles are making their fourth-consecutive appearance in the Class A state championship game. They have won the last two state titles, and will be looking for a third straight Saturday.

“We want to finish this season with a statement,” Military Magnet head coach Nathaniel Taylor said during an interview with the SC High School League Wednesday.

Last year, Denmark-Olar struggled to find any offense in the second half. The Lady Eagles held D-O scoreless in the third quarter, and allowed seven points in the second half.

“We just didn’t play Denmark-Olar basketball,” Roberts said of last year’s game. “We let them get us to a stage where we stopped playing, almost a give-up type moment.”

Wroten said the team shut down last year and had their emotions get the best of them.

“We’ve grown up, we’ve matured,” Wroten said. “The key is to block out the crowd, we’ve played in some bigger venues now, hopefully we can be a little more calm on the court.”

Jones said his team has watched film from last year’s loss in hopes of learning what they did wrong, and more importantly how they can correct it.

“We’ve watched last year’s game,” Jones said. “The girls noticed how nervous they were. We didn’t move, so it was easy to defend us and we passed up a lot of open shots. Playing them again, I think we’re ready.”

The Lady Eagles are led by the Class A Player of the Year Kaelin Davis. The senior guard is averaging 14 points, six rebounds and five steals per game. Sophomore Dream Watson is averaging 13 points per game while senior Chazmin Bradley is averaging 12 points per game. Defensively, the Lady Eagles are averaging nearly 30 steals per game.

“(Military Magnet) plays great pressure defense,” Jones said. “Everybody comes in with the same energy and intensity. They try to turn you over, and speed you up…try to make the game a track meet. If we can slow them down, turn it into a basketball game, I think we have a chance.”

Jones took over the Denmark-Olar program in 2018, and had one win in his first season. He’s built a program that has won three consecutive region championships, and back-to-back Class A Upper State championships. All he’s missing is that one big win.

“It’s big,” Jones said of playing for another state title. “Reaching back, getting to play the team that defeated us, I think that makes the moment that much bigger for me and this team. This is who we wanted to play, we wanted another shot at them.”

Jones addressed his team after practice Tuesday. He talked about what it would mean to be the first team in school history to win a state championship, and how his Lady Vikings had a chance to become legends.

“Bringing a state championship to Denmark would mean everything,” Jones said. “Being the first should be a big enough reason for anyone, but they want to bring this home for the community that has supported them over these last few seasons. Now, we have that opportunity.”

Denmark-Olar will face Military Magnet Saturday, March 4, at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. Tipoff for the Class A state championship game is scheduled for noon. Tickets are $15 for each session (girls and boys games in respective classification) and can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/SCHSL.