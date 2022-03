AIKEN -- Military Magnet won its second consecutive Class A girls state championship, defeating Denmark-Olar 35-20 Friday in Aiken.

The Lady Eagles were led by Sabri Mitchell and Dream Watson, who each scored eight points.

Denmark-Olar was led by TaKenya James, who scored six points. They finish the season at 25-4.

