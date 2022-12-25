HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Defending champ O-W is host for tournament

Four local teams will be participating in the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament beginning Monday, Dec. 26, at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The host Bruins won last year's event after defeating South Aiken 67-51 in the final. This year's Orangeburg-Wilkinson team enters the tournament with a 5-5 record after winning two of three games at the Panther Classic held at Carolina Forest High School.

All five of Orangeburg-Wilkinson's losses have come to ranked teams, including two against Wilson, currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A. The Bruins dropped three straight against Keenan (No. 4 in 2A), Oceanside Collegiate (No. 2 in 2A) and Conway (No. 6 in 5A) before earning wins over Wando and Martinsburg (WV).

Horaces Jacques leads the Bruins with 14.3 points per game and nearly three steals. Brykel Washington is averaging 10 points per game and nearly three rebounds.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will open the tournament against Battery Creek. The Dolphins are currently 2-8 on the season with wins over May River and Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Kanye Freeman leads Battery Creek with 10 points per game and over three steals.

Other local teams participating in this year's tournament are Bethune-Bowman, Lake Marion and Edisto.

The Mohawks will open the tournament against Ridgeland-Hardeeville. Bethune-Bowman is currently 0-4 on the season with losses to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Woodland and Denmark-Olar.

Lake Marion comes into the tournament 1-3 with a win over Branchville. The Gators open the tournament against C.A. Johnson. The Hornets are 0-5 on the season, including a 20-point loss to North.

Edisto enters the tournament 4-2 with wins over Allendale-Fairfax, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and Ridge Spring-Monetta. The Cougars have been winning with defense, giving up an average of 37 points per game.