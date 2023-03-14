Calhoun County basketball coach Zam Fredrick will be inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday in Columbia.

Over his 32 seasons in St. Matthews, Fredrick has led the Saints to 10 state championships including last year’s Class A state title.

Prior to last year’s state championship game Fredrick talked about his love for the game that’s been such a large part of his life.

“For me, it’s about basketball. It’s a sport that I love. I’d do this even if they didn’t pay me, not that they pay me enough, but I just love being in the gym and with the guys. Basketball’s in my blood, and that’s enough for me.”

From 2000-2009, Fredrick led Calhoun County to seven state championships and two state title appearances. He also holds the South Carolina state record for consecutive games won with 81.

Prior to coaching, the St. Matthews native played collegiately at the University of South Carolina where he led the nation in scoring during the 1980-81 season. He would be selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1981 NBA Draft, and play professionally overseas for seven seasons.

This year’s SCBCA Hall of Fame Class also includes Frank Moorhead (North Myrtle Beach High School), Eddie Raines (Winnsboro and Chapin High Schools) and Tim Baldwin (Goose Creek High School).

The class will be recognized at the 74th Annual North-South All-Star Game Banquet held at Seawell’s Restaurant in Columbia.