Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s road back to a region championship began last week as the Bruinettes opened summer workouts.

Head coach Cedrick Simpson said there is a renewed spirit in his team after a season where the Bruinettes finished second in the region and were knocked out in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

“Our biggest focus is growth,” Simpson said after his team participated in the Lady Viking Shootout at Denmark-Olar High School. “You can see the improvement from the end of the season. Even though they’re just a few months older, they are playing better basketball.”

The Bruinettes have continued to work off the court where they are lifting weight and working on agility.

“One of the weaknesses of this team is weakness,” Simpson said. “We’ve been trying to get in the weight room, trying to get stronger.”

The team returns a number of players from last year’s team, including Joliyah Robinson. As an eight-grader, Robinson led the team with nearly 10 points per game.

“This summer we are focused on defense, that should be one of our strengths,” Robinson said. “Right now, we’re learning how to play team basketball and develop better chemistry.”

The Bruinettes averaged just 7.5 steals per game last season, down from nearly 14 steals per game the year before.

“I saw some good stuff today,” Simpson said. “We’re playing harder, but also playing smarter. Only three days into practice and you can already see the makings of a really good team.”

Simpson hopes the summer season will give his Bruinettes the chance to continue to grow and bond before the season begins in November.

“Playing in different events, it’s allows the team to have more time together,” Simpson said. “Summer is the best time for that. I’ve coached 22 years and it never gets old. I enjoy the summer because you get to see those individuals become a team.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will also return Jenia Haigler, who averaged nine points per game last season, and D’ivona Rumph, who averaged six rebounds per game.