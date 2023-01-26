HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bethune-Bowman gets second shot at Warriors

After falling to Whale Branch 56-44 earlier this month, Bethune-Bowman will try to even the season series Friday night against the Warriors.

“It’s a huge game,” Bethune-Bowman head coach Charles McCray said. “We’ve really been looking forward to this matchup.”

When the two teams played earlier this season, the Mohawks were without seven players due to suspension. McCray feels those players would have made a difference in the outcome.

“We ran out of gas (in the fourth quarter),” McCray said. “We were right there, minus a few mistakes late in the game.”

Looking back, McCray believes the suspension may have been a blessing in disguise.

“Some players got a chance to step up (and show what they were able to do),” McCray said. “Those (suspended) players were able to get a look at the game from another angle, and it proved we needed to be in better shape.”

Following the loss, McCray said his team began running more, building endurance. The Mohawks had won five of their last six games including a 54-47 victory on the road against Bridges Prep Wednesday.

“Players are beginning to learn their roles (on the team) and it’s building unity,” McCray said. “As one unit, it’s going to be hard to beat us.”

Both teams enter the game with a 6-2 record in Region VII-A. The winner of Friday’s matchup will take over second place in the region which would guarantee a home playoff game.

In the last matchup, Whale Branch was led by Laron Wright’s 18 points. David Evans added 16 points to help lead the Warriors.

Estill currently leads the region with a 7-0 record, but McCray feels like a win Friday could propel his team to make a run late in the season.

“We believe, as a team, if win (Friday) we can win the region,” McCray said. “Our defense has continued to improve and this team is beginning to buy in.”

The Mohawks fell to Estill 49-43, but held a three-point lead going into the final quarter. The Gators outscored Bethune-Bowman 24-15 over the final period to earn the win. The two teams are scheduled to meet Feb. 6 in Estill.