Andrew Jackson Academy entered the SCISA 2A boys basketball playoffs averaging just over 100 points per game in their last four wins.

The Warriors did not hit the century mark Tuesday but did enough to defeat Bethesda Academy, 74-53, and advance to the 2A semifinals Thursday at Wilson Hall.

"Energy and effort, that's what we've preached to this team since our last loss," AJA head coach Joshua Barnes said. "We've really turned it around, even in practice. It's not me, it's (these players), the hard work becomes contagious."

Barnes said it begins with his senior leaders Brendan Brantley and Robert Clark. Brantley led the Warriors with 26 points Tuesday night. Brantley said the team took on a different mindset after a late-season loss to Calhoun Academy.

"We had to move past it and accept the loss," Brantley said. "We picked our heads up and realized it was only one loss on the schedule. Now we're refocused."

Barnes said his team was sluggish during that early February contest in St. Matthews. Since that loss, Andrew Jackson Academy finished its regular season unbeaten and won a region championship.

As region champs, the Warriors had a bye in the first round of the SCISA state playoffs and opened its postseason Tuesday against Bethesda.

The Blazers were able to hang around in the first quarter, trailing AJA 14-11. The Warriors made some adjustments and quickly pushed the lead to double digits before halftime.

"We talked about some defensive things to slow (Bethesda) down," Barnes said. "Early on, we were helping too much on some key players, which turned into easy baskets for players that should not have been scoring."

DL Johnson added 20 points for the Warriors. Carsyn Peeples had 14 points and Clark added 10 points despite getting in some early foul trouble.

"Two games we lost this year were due to (Clark's) foul trouble," Barnes said. "We've emphasized to him that he's more important on the floor than the two-point basket he's trying to defend. He's learned his importance, and it has transitioned into good play."

Barnes played a majority of the fourth quarter with four fouls but was able to elude the fifth that would have put him out of the game.

"For (Clark) to have the ball in his hands at the end of a game, I've never had such a blessing as a coach," Barnes said.

Andrew Jackson will face defending SCISA 2A champion Cathedral Academy in the semifinals Thursday at Wilson Hall in Sumter. Cathedral defeated Patrick Henry 54-51 Tuesday. The Warriors swept a two-game series from CA earlier this season.

"If we want to continue this run, we have to communicate better on defense," Barnes said. "We scramble around a lot, but there should be a method to the madness. At least (the team) is hustling."

Calhoun Academy (B) 67, Dillon Christian 55

Calhoun Academy defeated Dillon Christian 67-55 Tuesday at Wilson Hall to advance to the SCISA 2A boys basketball semifinals.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 24 points. Will Andrews had 17 points, Jude Walker had 12 points, Jay Haltiwanger had nine points, Connor Hayes had two points, Colt Layton had two points and Turner Fleming had one point.

The Cavaliers will face either St. John's Christian or Beaufort Academy Thursday at Wilson Hall.