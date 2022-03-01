HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 3 T&D Region teams playing for state titles

The South Carolina High School League held press conferences Tuesday featuring the state championship participants for Class A, AAA and AAAAA.

Coaches and players from each of the representative schools joined a Zoom meeting to talk about the games on Friday.

Denmark-Olar girls basketball coach Terence Jones was asked about what he has taken away from the Lady Vikings' triple-overtime win over High Point in the Upper State final.

“The main thing is the girls continued to fight through adversity,” Jones said. “There were a few times we could have become frustrated and given up. We kept playing and came out with the win.”

The Lady Vikings are to meet Class A defending champion Military Magnet Friday. The Lady Eagles are making their third consecutive trip to the state championship game after defeating Lake View 59-50 in the Lower State final.

“Military Magnet is a good team,” Jones said. “I’ve watched them in their last state championship appearances, and we have a lot of similarities. We both like to press and play fast on offense and defense, so I think it will be a pretty good game Friday.”

Military Magnet coach Nathaniel Taylor said his team would look for its best matchups on defense Friday in order to compete with the Lady Vikings.

Jones said his team spent most of the season looking to bounce back from its one-point loss to High Point in last year’s Upper State final.

“We played (High Point) the last two years in the playoffs, and they beat us both times,” Jones said. “We saw them again this year, and finally got them. I’m happy to advance and have these girls play in the state championship for the first time in the school’s history.”

Another team making its first-ever state championship appearance is Orangeburg-Wilkinson opponent Blue Ridge High School.

“We’re a real tight-knit community out here,” Blue Ridge head coach Richie Stevens said. “I tell people all the time that Blue Ridge is not like anywhere else. We’re a very rural school and don’t have a town to call our own, but everyone is excited. The well wishes have come from members of the first class back in ’54 to students we have now. It’s been awesome.”

Bruins head coach Willie Thomas said this state championship is an opportunity for his players to represent Orangeburg and do something positive for the community. It’s been 40 years since the Bruins last played for a state title.

“I think the vibes are high, and everybody seems to be really excited,” Thomas said. “Sometimes, I don’t think these guys understand the impact they have on the community. I hope they are finding out now, and I hope to continue to represent them well.”

O-W senior Jordan Simpson said last year’s team built the foundation for this year’s run at the state championship.

“We had a lot of the pieces,” Simpson said. “We had a shortened season, but everyone was buying in to what (coach) Thomas wanted us to do. We went to the Lower State final and lost at the buzzer, but coming into this year we were hungry to play. Everyone had the mindset of getting to and winning state.”

Calhoun County will be trying for its 10th state championship under head coach Zam Fredrick Friday against Scott’s Branch.

“Calhoun is home for me,” Fredrick said. “With my team, it’s like having a group of relatives playing with me all the time. And I say playing with me, not playing for me because we stay together. It’s family.”

Fredrick said he expected his Saints to be good and they have not disappointed.

“This year, we were fortunate because our acclimation process was short,” Fredrick said. “I’ve had guys playing with me for a while, so they already know basically what it takes to play the way we want to play. It’s come ready or don’t come at all.”

Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County and Orangeburg-Wilkinson will each play Friday at USC-Aiken in the state finals. The Lady Vikings will play at noon, followed by Calhoun County at 2 p.m. and Orangeburg-Wilkinson at 7:30 p.m.

