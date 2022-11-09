HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 3 T&D Region players get SCBCA honors

The SC Basketball Coaches Association released its annual list of the top senior players in South Carolina.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Horace Jacques was named one of the Top 5 Senior boys players in Class 3A after helping lead the Bruins to the Class 3A final last season.

Jacques averaged nearly 11 points per game along with three rebounds, two assists and nearly two steals.

Denmark-Olar's Aijalon Wroten was named one of the Top 5 Senior girls players in Class A. Wroten has led the Lady Vikings to back-to-back region championships and a spot in last year's Class A state championship.

Wroten averaged 11 points per game last season along with six steals and four assists.

North's Jalen Jefferson was named one of the Top 5 Senior boys players in Class A. Jefferson joined the Eagles after playing last season at Gray Collegiate Academy. He helped the War Eagles win the Class 2A state championship.

Jefferson averaged nine points per game last year along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.