HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 3 T&D Region players get SCBCA honors

  • 0
Horace Jacques

Horace Jacques (5) for Orangeburg-Wilkinson looks to pass during action against Blue Ridge.

 donnyknightphotography.smugmug.com

The SC Basketball Coaches Association released its annual list of the top senior players in South Carolina.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Horace Jacques was named one of the Top 5 Senior boys players in Class 3A after helping lead the Bruins to the Class 3A final last season.

Jacques averaged nearly 11 points per game along with three rebounds, two assists and nearly two steals.

Denmark-Olar's Aijalon Wroten was named one of the Top 5 Senior girls players in Class A. Wroten has led the Lady Vikings to back-to-back region championships and a spot in last year's Class A state championship.

Wroten averaged 11 points per game last season along with six steals and four assists.

North's Jalen Jefferson was named one of the Top 5 Senior boys players in Class A. Jefferson joined the Eagles after playing last season at Gray Collegiate Academy. He helped the War Eagles win the Class 2A state championship.

Jefferson averaged nine points per game last year along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

 

SCBCA Preseason Awards

SCBCA Elite Boys

Jordan Butler, Christ Church

Arden Conyers, Westwood

Tre Maddox, Gray Collegiate

Cameron Scott, Lexington

Montravius White, Gray Collegiate

SCBCA Elite Girls

Joyce Edwards, Camden

MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan

Jessica Woods, Westwood

Riley Stack, Wren

J’Adore Young, Greenville

Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay

Amiyah Ferguson, Timberland

Kiara Croskey, Sumter

Top 5 Boys 5A Seniors

Justin Britt, Goose Creek

Gabe Tooper, Fort Mill

Jordan Miller, Dorman

West Kellett, Woodmont

Elijah Dates, Goose Creek

5A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Yasmine Cook, Stratford

Jadein Haynes, Stall

Dasia Ferguson, Dorman

Lindsay Garner, Lexington

JaiDah Liebert, Spring Valley

Top 5 Boys 4A Seniors

Brandon Crawford, Irmo

Grayson Kirk, Lancaster

Elijah Hall, North Augusta

Deuce Hudson. West Florence

Zandae Butler, Wilson

4A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Korletta Daniels, Westwood

Darby Grigg, Northwestern

Jazmyne Lyde, South Florence

Carrigan McCloud, South Pointe

P’eris Smith, North Augusta

3A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Keith Bryant, Hanahan

Michael Dennison, Beaufort

Taliek Fuller, Clinton

Horace Jacques, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Caleb Mills, Travelers Rest

3A Girls Top 5 Seniors

LaTavius Wilson, Manning

Kylee Kelleizman, Philip Simmons

Tashiana Farmer, Crestwood

Kamari Thompson, Southside

Destiny Hoover, Daniel

2A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Avantae Parker, Gray Collegiate

Javario Tinch, Abbeville

Chrisean Oree, Keenan

Kaleb Caldwell, North Central

Malachi Stevens, Oceanside Collegiate

2A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Jessica Means, Saluda

Kalynn Littlejohn, Blacksburg

Takiyah McGee, Kingstree

Aaliyah Lawrence, Silver Bluff

Raeleigh Rivers, Chesterfield

1A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Jalen Jefferson, North

Randy Gibson, Scott’s Branch

Ali Khan, High Point Academy

Tydriez Coleman, Great Falls

Kaleb Brown, Baptist Hill

1A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Kadeerah Beason, High Point Academy

Yasmene Clark, Christ Church

Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet

Autumn Thomas, Calhoun Falls Charter

Aijalon Wroten, Denmark-Olar

