HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: '10 is a beautiful number'/Calhoun County wins state title

AIKEN -- Title Town got number 10 Friday as Calhoun County defeated Scott's Branch 53-49 in the Class A boys state championship in Aiken.

Calhoun County joins Great Falls as the only two schools to win double-digit basketball state titles, and head coach Zam Fredrick adds to his already impressive number of coaching titles.

"Ten is a beautiful number," Fredrick said following the win. "I didn't allow myself to think much about it because I wanted to stay focused. I wanted to make sure (my team) got what they deserved. Before the game wasn't about me, but after the game is."

Calhoun County held a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter. That's when Fredrick said he felt like he entered the Twilight Zone.

"We would do a couple of things good, then do some things uncharacteristically bad," Fredrick said. "It was one of those games. Give credit to Scott's Branch. They were resilient and kept fighting.

"But my team is tough both mentally and physically. We were determined to win tonight, whether by 40 points or one point."

With the Saints leading 48-46, and just over a minute left in the game, Christopher Mickell caught a pass just outside the three-point line and let it fly.

"I was on the bench hollering no, because we had a guy open," Fredrick said. "I thought he was going to pass it to the next man, but he made up his mind to shoot."

The ball swished through the hoop, giving the Saints a five-point lead with just under minute left in the game.

"The only thing I tell them about shooting is to do it with conviction," Fredrick said. "It was certainly the biggest shot of the game."

Mickell said he looked at the clock and the score prior to taking the shot.

"(Hiram Stready) Junior made a good pass and it was a good shot," Mickell said. "It's a blessing to win a state championship. We've been wanting this since we were little kids."

Mickell and Kamaree Watson each had 11 points for the Saints, while Russell Brunson led Calhoun County with 21 points.

"Russell is a gamer," Fredrick said. "He came up through the school of hard knocks, playing with older guys. He understands what it means to be tough and be a leader, and these guys follow him. If we had to pick a player of the game, it would be him."

Brunson played all 32 minutes of the contest, including the last five minutes of the game with four fouls.

"I feel great, I can't even explain it right now," Brunson said after time expired. "It means so much for everyone in the community to rally around something positive."

When asked about preparing for run number 11, Fredrick just smiled.

"I haven't thought about 11," Fredrick said. "I have my family here, and we're going to celebrate and talk about this one tonight."

Calhoun County finishes the season 27-1.

