With a roster featuring 18 players, competition has fueled Calhoun County’s run to the top of the Region IV standings.

Last week’s win over Williston-Elko moved the Saints to 10-1 on the season and 6-1 in region play. Head coach Dukes Isgett said the players are buying in to what he’s trying to teach.

“Everyone is challenging for a spot on the field,” Isgett said. “Nothing is given, and that has created a lot of competition within the team. It’s making everybody better.”

With only one senior in the starting lineup, Isgett is relying on a number of young players including eighth and ninth graders. Current eighth grader, Wayne Farmer Jr., leads the Saints in hitting with a .562 average and 18 RBIs.

Isgett said senior Dae’Ron James has taken more of a leadership role this season. He’s currently batting .487 with 15 RBIs and three triples.

“Hitting-wise, we go in streaks,” Isgett said. “It’s usually the second or third inning before we start to get it going. We’ve minimized our errors and are finding ways to win.”

Despite being an eighth grader, Isgett said he’s been impressed with Cullen Sightler’s ability to have a leadership role on the team.

“These guys have expectations for themselves,” Isgett said. “I think it means more when you have the kids holding each other accountable.”

The Saints have also improved on the mound. Six different players have made appearances this season while five different players have started at least one game. Christopher Glover currently leads the team with a 4-0 record, a 2.19 ERA and one save.

“We’ve been throwing strikes,” Isgett said. “But, we can always throw more.”

Calhoun County’s lone loss this season came against Williston-Elko. The two teams are now tied at the top of the region with just a few weeks left to play.

“Our confidence keeps getting better every day,” Isgett said. “We just have to keep improving every game.”