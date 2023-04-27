Calhoun County’s chances at a region championship were denied after an 18-6 loss to Williston-Elko Tuesday at Swansea.

“I thought we came out flat,” Calhoun County head coach Duke Isgett said. “We had very little attitude and effort, it’s certainly not the team I have watched all season.”

The Saints fell behind early, giving up three runs in the first innings. The Devils would strike for five more runs in the second to build an 8-0 lead.

“We had poor execution on the mound, and we lost our focus,” Isgett said. “It was a disappointed team when we took the field Wednesday for practice. We went back to the fundamentals: hitting, pitching and fielding.”

The Saints used four pitchers Tuesday that combined to give up 17 earned runs on 16 hits while walking 14 batters. Many on the mound were visibly frustrated, allowing Williston-Elko to continue to gain confidence.

“We talk about the mental aspect of the game, and how we don’t want anyone to see us sweat,” Isgett said. “With such a young team, that mental toughness has been a weakness this season.”

Despite the loss, Calhoun County (13-2) will still get to host a first-round playoff game beginning Tuesday, May 2.

“We’ll be fine,” Isgett said. “We had a good talk (Wednesday) about expectations. Baseball is a game of failure, and unfortunately we haven’t seen much of that this season. Maybe this game against Williston-Elko was a wake-up call.”

Dae’ron James currently leads the team with 25 hits and 27 runs scored. He’s batting .510 with five doubles and four triples. Wayne Farmer Jr. leads the team with a .575 average and 23 RBIs.