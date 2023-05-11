BRANCHVILLE -- Jonathan Looper threw a complete game allowing six hits and one run while striking out 10 batters to help lead Branchville to a 6-1 win over Latta Thursday.

“We had to match their energy,” Looper said after the game. “I’m proud of the way these boys played tonight. Getting that first win is probably the best thing you can do, battling from that loser’s bracket is tough.”

The Yellow Jackets advance to the winner’s bracket game against Lake View Saturday.

“I couldn’t be more proud (of this team),” Branchville head coach Sandy Dukes said following the victory. “I thought Jonathan did a great job on the mound, setting the tone, and the defense was able to flash. We got a big play from Mason Conner on a double play to get out of a jam early.”

Branchville put some pressure on Latta with two runs in the first inning, followed by three runs in the second inning to grab an early 5-0 lead.

“To get those runs early was a big deal,” Dukes said. “(Latta’s) pitching staff has done a great job all year, and they probably haven’t trailed much this season. Those early runs started to plant some seeds of doubt.”

Chandler Looper, Mason Connor and Jonathan Looper each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Yellow Jackets. Philijuan Saldano, Mason McCormack, Jonathan Delk and Harrison Wimberly each had hits while Aaron Dulaney scored two runs.

“We’re not the most talented bunch, but these guys just play well together,” Dukes said. “There’s a lot of chemistry, and this team is very loyal to each other. This may be the best team I’ve ever coached from a chemistry standpoint. That’s not something you can find in a scorebook or in statistics.”

After losing six starters from last year’s team, Dukes said he wasn’t expecting to make this deep a run in the postseason. He’s not allowing himself to look too far down the road.

“Losing five seniors, and one other player to a transfer, we’re just happy to be here,” Dukes said. “I told the guys at practice this week that I was just happy to get another day. We’re loving (the run) right now and are just glad for each day.”

Branchville will travel to face either Lake View or East Clarendon Saturday. With Looper throwing a complete game Thursday, Dukes said the rest of the Yellow Jacket pitching staff is ready to go. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Class A Lower State championship game.