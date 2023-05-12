Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton spent some time last week preparing his team's field for the Class 2A state championship series.

"It's a good feeling (to still be playing)," Layton said. "I'm proud of what the boys have been able to accomplish thus far."

Three weeks ago, the Cavaliers were an unlikely candidate to be playing for a state championship. Calhoun Academy lost three of its last four games, including its playoff opener against Colleton Prep.

"We were playing well leading into spring break, so we decided to give the team the week off," Layton said. "We struggled after coming back, not getting timely hits and fighting to score runs."

During their slump, the Cavaliers fell into a tie with Dorchester Academy in region play and lost the tie-breaker, causing them to lose out on a No. 1 seed.

"I was disappointed in the approach our team was taking, so I had a talk about leadership with our seniors and juniors prior to the postseason," Layton said. "They took it upon themselves to turn the season around."

The Cavaliers are currently riding a four-game winning streak as they prepare to face Patrick Henry in the Class 2A state championship series beginning Monday in St. Matthews.

"I have to give credit to our four seniors. Their leadership has been second to none," Layton said of these last four games. "Guys are doing whatever it takes to win. It's been a full team effort, and a different player stepping up every night."

William Felder had two hits and four RBIs in an elimination game against Colleton Prep and Andrew Tucker led the Cavaliers with a hit and two RBIs in the closeout game to send CA to the semifinals.

Against Lee Academy, Connor Hayes threw a complete game, allowing one run and striking out nine while driving in two runs in a 4-1 win. Landon Barnes helped the Cavaliers advance to the state championship series with two hits and three RBIs in an 8-3 series clincher.

Patrick Henry enters the state championship series with its own four-game win streak. The Patriots swept two games from St. John's Christian to open the postseason, then followed with a two-game sweep of Dorchester Academy.

"(Patrick Henry) is a solid team, no weak spots," Layton said. "They hit well, have a lot of (pitchers) and they're not going to make a lot of mistakes."

Forest Fairey leads the Patriots with eight hits this postseason. Sims Brunson has seven hits while Chandler Brown five hits and six RBIs.

On the mound, Charlie Sauls has thrown 12 innings allowing six hits and two runs while striking out 10 batters.

"We have to make sure we limit our mistakes, and make routine plays," Layton said. "We can't afford to give a team this good extra opportunities. Offensively, we want to put the ball in play, and put some pressure on their defense. We know we're going to have to earn everything."