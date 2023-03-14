As Calhoun Academy’s basketball team made its run to the Final Four of the SCISA Class 2A tournament, baseball coach Todd Layton was piecing together a group to make it through the preseason.

“We took some lumps early (in the preseason),” Layton said. “We had some JV kids mixed in the varsity. We’re still trying to figure out what we want to do; it’s one program with three teams. There’s not a lot of time to evaluate everyone.”

This year’s Cavalier squad is beginning to come together as Calhoun Academy defeated Branchville 2-1 Friday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.

“I continue to learn more about this team (with every game we play),” Layton said. “We got together late due to basketball, but that’s great, that’s what we want. At a school like (Calhoun Academy) you have everyone playing everything. I feel like the guys are getting together and I feel like we’re getting into a rhythm.”

One early characteristic Layton has seen from his team is resiliency.

“There’s been an effort, the ability to comeback and not quit,” Layton said.

Last week against Colleton Prep, the Cavaliers were able to build an early 3-0 lead. The War Hawks grabbed the lead with a four-run fifth inning, but CA scored three in the bottom of the frame and three in the sixth to hold off Colleton Prep 9-6.

Against Branchville, the Cavaliers once again grabbed an early lead before the Yellow Jackets were able to tie the game in the seventh. Calhoun Academy would manufacture a run in the eighth to claim the win.

“So far, we’ve been able to respond when facing some adversity,” Layton said after the Cavaliers win over Branchville. “I’m so proud of Andrew Tucker, he pitched great. This is a big win for our guys, Branchville is a great team with a lot of tradition.”

Last year, the Cavaliers were a win away from playing in the Class 2A state championship series. Williamsburg Academy knocked out Calhoun Academy by winning back-to-back games. Matt Layton led the Cavs in hits, runs and RBIs while posting a 9-1 record on the mound. Now that Layton has graduated, head coach Todd Layton is looking for a new group to step up and lead.

“That one thing we’re still searching for,” Layton said. “We have a great group of seniors in (Andrew) Tukcer, William Felder and Mason Polin. Connor Hayes is a junior, but he’s played varsity since the ninth grade. I’m proud of what he’s been able to accomplish this season, and ready to see him on the mound.”

Layton said Hayes is still being bothered by a shoulder issue, but is excited to add him to an already strong pitching rotation.

Junior Davis Holeman currently leads the team with six hits and four RBIs. He took over the catching duties after Turner Hood was injured against Colleton Prep.

“It’s not a big group,” Layton said of his team. “We lost a catcher, but (Davis), who’s been hitting the ball great, stepped in and played well (against Branchville).”

The Cavaliers were scheduled to face Dorchester Academy Tuesday night. They will be at home Wednesday against Jefferson Davis Academy.