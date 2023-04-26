After a 3-0 loss to Swansea Friday, Orangeburg-Wilkinson baseball coach Reginald Jamison was disappointed in his team’s performance, but took solace in the Bruins opportunity to advance to the postseason.

It was then announced, because both teams finished with a 3-7 region record, a play-in game would be scheduled for Tuesday at Brookland-Cayce High School with the winner getting the last playoff spot.

“It was a win or go home mentality,” Jamison said of the game Tuesday. “I thought our guys came out relaxed, and treated it like any other game. We played fundamentally sound baseball.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Swansea 7-4 Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A state playoffs which are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 2.

“One of the goals this season was to make the playoffs,” Jamison said. “It’s a burden that’s been lifted. We feel like we could have won a couple more in region, but this is an extremely young team. We made it to the postseason with eighth and ninth graders. That’s a bonus for the future.”

With a number of young players, Jamison hopes this playoff experience will be the foundation to help build the Orangeburg-Wilkinson program.

“They get to see the intensity, and the amount of work needed to be competitive,” Jamison said. “The playoffs are about facing the best players and best teams in the state.”

A region schedule that features current No. 1 Brookland-Cayce along with Gilbert and Dreher have helped prepare the Bruins for this year’s playoffs.

“We won’t be going in unseasoned,” Jamison said. “The region has given us some advantages, including seeing some very good pitching.”

Jamison said the key to Tuesday’s victory was the return of Jaylen Hill. The sophomore pitcher, who missed a majority of the season, took a no-hitter in to the sixth inning. He threw 6.2 innings allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out eight and walking one.

“(Jaylen) was the X-Factor tonight,” Jamison said. “The offense was able to get two runs in the first, and I think that took a little life out of (Swansea). Even when they cut the lead to 3-2, we were able to keep our focus and do the things we needed to do.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson scored four runs in the final frame, and were able to hold on in the bottom of the seventh as the Tigers mounted a small two-run rally. Javian Johnson had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Orangeburg-Wilkinson offense. Anthony Mack had two hits and three RBIs while Caleb Haynes added two hits and scored a run.

“Anthony Mack (a senior) and Javon Stokes (a junior) have been wonderful all year, being vocal and leading by example,” Jamison said.