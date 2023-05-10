After back-to-back walk off wins to open the postseason, Branchville baseball coach Sandy Dukes said his team is beginning to embrace the moniker of the “cardiac kids.”

The Yellow Jackets needed a winner-take-all game Monday against Hannah-Pamplico to secure the District VII championship and advance to the Class A Lower State series beginning Thursday.

“I told the team to stick together,” Dukes said after Branchville’s 9-4 loss in Game One. “I thought we came a part a little bit, and we weren’t as positive as we had been throughout the season. I started to hear some negativity.”

It grew louder in Game Two as the Raiders built a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

“We had a long talk before that fifth inning about being patient, and making (Hannah-Pamplico) throw strikes,” Dukes said. “We were pressing early, which caused a lot of pop ups. That patience helped us get on base, and once that happened…it’s amazing how the morale changes.”

Branchville plated four in the bottom of the fifth inning to grab a 4-3 lead. The Yellow Jackets would plate seven more in the sixth inning, but the Raiders would not go down without a fight.

“We were trying to get everything we could,” Dukes said of that sixth inning. “Hannah-Pamplico is probably one of the best hitting teams we’ve faced this year, the thought was we could never have enough. I knew they would put runners on base, and had a chance to make a little run.”

The Raiders loaded the bases, but Branchville’s defense limited the damage allowing one run as the Yellow Jackets advanced with an 11-4 victory.

Jonathan Delk led the Yellow Jackets with three RBIs. Philijuan Saldano had two hits and walked twice while Seth Shaw added two RBIs. Ben Wimberly threw a complete game striking out two batters.

As District VII champions, Branchville will host the first game of the Class A Lower State series Thursday against Latta. The Vikings advanced by defeating Bethune-Bowman (11-1) and St. John’s (10-1, 11-1).

Offensively, Latta features six players in the starting lineup batting above .300. Collin Minshew leads the team in hits (33), runs (28) and RBIs (30). Justin Stutler has 28 hits and 28 RBIs for the Vikings.

On the mound, Minshew features a 6-1 record with an ERA of 1.36. He has struck out 82 batters and walked nine.

“We’ve been a tough out because we’ve played together,” Dukes said. “We’re not the most talented team, but we have a lot of emotion and we feed off of each other. We’ve played good teams all year.”

Dukes said his senior duo of Harrison Wimberly and Jonathan Looper have been around baseball a long time, and they have the mindset that they can compete with anyone.

“It doesn’t matter the name on the jersey, they just go out and play their best and give themselves an opportunity,” Dukes said. “That mentality has trickled down to the young guys. Do your job, hold yourself to a higher standard and not worry about anyone else.”

Branchville hosts Latta at 6 p.m. Thursday. East Clarendon and Lake View will also play Thursday with the winners and losers of each game meeting Saturday.