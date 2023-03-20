The Branchville bats have gotten off to a hot start this season with the lineup scoring double-digit runs in four of their first five wins.

The Yellow Jackets ran into some trouble against Calhoun Academy, falling 2-1 in extra innings, but head coach Sandy Dukes was able to take some positives away from the loss.

“That’s probably the best arm we’ve seen in the last week,” Dukes said of Calhoun’s Andrew Tucker, who pitched seven innings and allowed one run. “Pitching is usually ahead of the sticks this early in the season. We started to loosen up in the last four innings and took some better approaches (at the plate).”

Branchville was held scoreless until the seventh inning when they were able to manufacture a run and send the game to an extra frame.

“This is why we schedule teams like (Calhoun) and some of the bigger schools, because that’s the talent we’ll be facing in the playoffs,” Dukes said. “It was a playoff-type atmosphere tonight, and I thought we responded well pushing that run across in the seventh. We have a lot of youth, and that was a big deal for us, to give us a chance (to win) late.”

Last season, the Yellow Jackets won a district championship and advanced to the Class A Lower State semifinals.

“We lost some good senior leadership (from last year),” Dukes said. “But, Harrison Wimberly and Jonathan Looper have done a great job (this season) of promoting a team effort. We have great team chemistry, and everyone is pulling in the same direction.”

Dukes said the key to this season is to develop some depth in his pitching staff.

“I think we were a little shortsighted on our pitching last season, and that was my fault,” Dukes said. “We’re trying to promote some more pitching depth. We’ve seen some young arms throw some good innings; we had two good guys tonight we just came up a little short.”

Branchville picked up a 6-1 win over Woodland Thursday. The Yellow Jackets were led by Looper and Ben Wimberly, who combined to throw seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters. Woodland is currently ranked sixth in the latest Class 2A poll.

Offensively, Mason Connor and Looper each had two hits to lead Branchville. Chandler Looper had a double with two RBI, Harrison Wimberly had a hit and an RBI and Jonathan Delk had a hit and an RBI.

“We’re not always the most talented team, but the boys come to work,” Dukes said. “We try to have a scrappy, gritty attitude and uphold the tradition of Branchville baseball.”