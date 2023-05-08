Branchville advanced to the Class A Lower State championship after defeating Hannah-Pamplico 11-3 in the District VII final.

The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning.

Branchville would add seven runs in the sixth, and got a game-ending double-play to claim the District title.

Hannah-Pamplico forced a winner-take-all game by defeating Branchville 9-4 earlier in the afternoon.

Branchville led 3-0 after the first inning after Seth Shaw delivered a bases-loaded single that would score two runs. Jonathan Delk would follow with a fielder's choice that score the third run of the inning.

Hannah-Pamplico responded with three runs in the top of the second to tie the game 3-3.

The Raiders opened the fourth inning with runners at the corners and nobody out, but a base running mistake led to a double play allowing Branchville to get out of the inning without allowing a run.

The Yellow Jackets re-took the lead in the fourth inning when Philijuan Saldano reached first on a fielder's choice. Saldano would steal second, and come around to score on a Hannah-Pamplico throwing error giving Branchville a 4-3 lead.

Hannah-Pamplico took its first lead in the fifth inning, cashing in on a Branchville error that allowed for three runs to cross the plate.

The Raiders would get three more runs in the sixth, and hold on for a 9-4 victory.