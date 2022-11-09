Holly Hill Academy’s Tyler Wright signed to play baseball at Charleston Southern Wednesday. Wright was joined by his father Peter Wright, sister Taylor Wright, mother Lashondia Wright and coaches Heath Prescott, Michael Nelson and Camlin Wilder.
HHA's Wright signs with Charleston Southern
