HenneThingIsPossible as Chiefs look toward AFC title game

He came up inches short, leading to the second play. Reid had gone over the scenario with Mahomes and Henne the previous night — fourth-and-1 with a chance to win the game — and they had a call they liked, so the Super Bowl-winning coach sent his backup quarterback onto the field. Henne was so calm that it appeared he was trying to pull Cleveland offside and that Kansas City would otherwise punt, but then he called for the snap and snapped a pass to Tyreek Hill in the flat.

It went for a first down. The Chiefs ran out the clock.

Mahomes got the Chiefs fans everywhere tweeting "HenneThingIsPossible."

"I talk to Chad basically every morning, I think. We're usually in there pretty early," Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "He is a true professional. If you were able to watch this guy every single day, Monday through Saturday, he has the same routine.

"Any given moment you need to be prepared to play at a high level, and it was good to see him make some plays."

So what kept Henne going all those years, when the Dolphins no longer wanted him and the Jaguars let him go? What gave him the humility to accept a job as the backup to a young hotshot, uncertain he would ever step on the field again?