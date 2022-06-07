HBCU site ranks Bulldogs third in preseason poll

HBCUGameday.com recently released its first-ever preseason football polls featuring FCS and Division II/NAIA teams.

The site, which has been reporting on HBCU football over 10 years, used an eight-person staff panel.

South Carolina State debuted in the poll at No. 3 behind top-ranked Jackson State and Florida A&M. According to the site, the Bulldogs received two first-place votes.

SC State claimed the HBCU national championship after defeating Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl in December. The site mentions the loss of star defensive back Decobie Durant but credits the Bulldogs with returning a number of other starters.

Jackson State received four first-place votes after signing the nation’s top recruit Travis Hunter along with adding former Power Five athletes via the transfer portal. Former South Carolina receiver Rico Powers recently signed with the Tigers.

South Carolina State is scheduled to face Florida A&M Saturday, Oct. 8, in Orangeburg. The Bulldogs fell to FAMU 30-7 last season as the Rattlers earned a spot in the FCS playoffs.

In addition to Florida A&M, SC State’s schedule will feature two other opponents ranked in the preseason poll in North Carolina A&T (seventh) and Norfolk State (10th).

The Aggies earned a 27-17 victory over SCSU last season in Orangeburg while the Bulldogs defeated Norfolk State 31-21 on the road to clinch the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and its spot in the Celebration Bowl.

South Carolina State opens the 2022 football season Thursday, Sept. 1, in Orlando against Central Florida.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0