SC STATE FOOTBALL

HBCU site ranks Bulldogs third in preseason poll

South Carolina St Jackson St Football

South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough stands with defensive player of the game South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant, right foreground, and offensive player of the game South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan Davis, left, after the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against the Jackson State. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

 Hakim Wright Sr.

HBCUGameday.com recently released its first-ever preseason football polls featuring FCS and Division II/NAIA teams.

The site, which has been reporting on HBCU football over 10 years, used an eight-person staff panel.

South Carolina State debuted in the poll at No. 3 behind top-ranked Jackson State and Florida A&M. According to the site, the Bulldogs received two first-place votes.

Pough honored by SCSEA

SC State claimed the HBCU national championship after defeating Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl in December. The site mentions the loss of star defensive back Decobie Durant but credits the Bulldogs with returning a number of other starters.

Jackson State received four first-place votes after signing the nation’s top recruit Travis Hunter along with adding former Power Five athletes via the transfer portal. Former South Carolina receiver Rico Powers recently signed with the Tigers.

S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Nick leads Blue to win in spring game

South Carolina State is scheduled to face Florida A&M Saturday, Oct. 8, in Orangeburg. The Bulldogs fell to FAMU 30-7 last season as the Rattlers earned a spot in the FCS playoffs.

People are also reading…

In addition to Florida A&M, SC State’s schedule will feature two other opponents ranked in the preseason poll in North Carolina A&T (seventh) and Norfolk State (10th).

TheTandD.com: $5 for the first 20 weeks

The Aggies earned a 27-17 victory over SCSU last season in Orangeburg while the Bulldogs defeated Norfolk State 31-21 on the road to clinch the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and its spot in the Celebration Bowl.

South Carolina State opens the 2022 football season Thursday, Sept. 1, in Orlando against Central Florida.

HBCUGameday.com Preseason Top 10

1. Jackson State 

2. Florida A&M 

3. South Carolina State 

4. Southern

5. Tennessee State

6. Alabama A&M

7. North Carolina A&T

8. Alcorn State

9. Prairie View A&M

10. Norfolk State

Others Receiving Votes: Hampton, North Carolina Central, Grambling State

