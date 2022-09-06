 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
SC STATE FOOTBALL

HBCU coaches keep SC State ranked 2nd

  • 0
S.C. State head football coach Oliver "Buddy" Pough

SC State Coach Buddy Pough talks to the media Aug. 29 ahead of the Bulldogs' season-opening game at UCF on Sept. 1.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

South Carolina State football remains No. 2 in the latest Boxtorow HBCU Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

SC State dropped its season opener 56-10 to Central Florida.

Jackson State held on to the top spot after a 59-3 victory over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic held in Miami. The Tigers received 17 of 18 first-place votes. Alabama A&M was the only other school to receive a first-place vote.

North Carolina Central is ranked third after being ranked No. 8 last week. The Eagles defeated North Carolina A&T 28-13 Saturday.

WATCH NOW/SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough says Bulldogs moving on to Bethune-Cookman

Southern (sixth) and Alabama State (ninth) enter the Top 10 after being unranked a week ago. MEAC representatives Norfolk State, Delaware State and Howard each received votes.

South Carolina State dropped one spot to third in the latest Boxtorow HBCU Media Poll also released Tuesday. The Bulldogs did receive one first-place vote.

People are also reading…

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Knight-mare opener for South Carolina State

Jackson State remains No. 1 in the media poll, while Bowie State moved from fourth to second. North Carolina Central (seventh) and Alabama State (eighth) enter the poll after being unranked last week.

South Carolina State will travel to face Bethune-Cookman Saturday in Daytona Beach. The Wildcats lost their opener 70-13 at Miami.

Game information

SC State (0-1) at Bethune-Cookman (0-1)

4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10

Radio: 92.9 FM and 1580 AM Orangeburg

TV: ESPN+

Boxtorow HBCU polls

Coaches poll

1. Jackson State (17) 1-0 

2. South Carolina State 0-1 

3. North Carolina Central 1-0 

4. Prairie View A&M 1-0 

5. Alcorn State 0-1 

6. Southern 1-0 

7. Alabama A&M (1) 1-0

8. Tennessee State 0-1 

9. Alabama State 2-0 

10. Florida A&M 0-1

Others receiving votes: Hampton (1-0) 31, Norfolk State (0-1) 20, North Carolina A&T (0-1) 16, Delaware State (1-0) 8, Howard (0-2) 5, Arkansas-Pine Buff (1-0) 3, Mississippi Valley State (0-1)

Media poll

1. Jackson State (15) 1-0 

2. Bowie State 1-0 

3. South Carolina State (1) 0-1 

4. Albany State 1-0 

5. Southern 1-0 

6. Prairie View A&M 1-0 

7. North Carolina Central 1-0 

8. Alabama State 2-0 

9. Alcorn State 0-1 

10. Florida A&M 0-1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

SCSU head coach Buddy Pough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News