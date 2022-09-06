HBCU coaches keep SC State ranked 2nd

South Carolina State football remains No. 2 in the latest Boxtorow HBCU Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

SC State dropped its season opener 56-10 to Central Florida.

Jackson State held on to the top spot after a 59-3 victory over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic held in Miami. The Tigers received 17 of 18 first-place votes. Alabama A&M was the only other school to receive a first-place vote.

North Carolina Central is ranked third after being ranked No. 8 last week. The Eagles defeated North Carolina A&T 28-13 Saturday.

Southern (sixth) and Alabama State (ninth) enter the Top 10 after being unranked a week ago. MEAC representatives Norfolk State, Delaware State and Howard each received votes.

South Carolina State dropped one spot to third in the latest Boxtorow HBCU Media Poll also released Tuesday. The Bulldogs did receive one first-place vote.

Jackson State remains No. 1 in the media poll, while Bowie State moved from fourth to second. North Carolina Central (seventh) and Alabama State (eighth) enter the poll after being unranked last week.

South Carolina State will travel to face Bethune-Cookman Saturday in Daytona Beach. The Wildcats lost their opener 70-13 at Miami.