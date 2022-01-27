Hargrave, Leonard: 2 Bulldogs in Pro Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has been invited to participate in this year's Pro Bowl.

The former South Carolina State standout will be an injury replacement for Green Bay DT Kenny Clark.

It is the first Pro Bowl for Hargrave, who just finished his second season with the Eagles. He spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2021, Hargrave led the Eagles with 7.5 sacks and posted a career best in tackles (63) and tackles for loss (9).

Hargrave becomes the second former Bulldog to be named to this year's Pro Bowl after Darius Leonard was initially selected in December.

Leonard, a linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, will be participating in his third Pro Bowl, and has been designated a starter. He finished the 2021 season with 122 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass break ups, four interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

He is the first player in NFL history to record four interceptions and eight forced fumbles in the same season.

"I've seen so many plays now that I understand where the ball is going to go," Leonard said in a an interview with Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz. "So now, I have to cheat my alignment, I've got to find a way to put myself in a position to make those plays."

This year's Pro Bowl will be played Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

