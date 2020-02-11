Hamels eager to fill leadership void on young Braves staff

Félix Hernández, the former Seattle standout who will be in camp on a minor league contract as he tries to revive his career, also can be a role model for young pitchers. Hernández, who turns 34 in April, may compete with Sean Newcomb and rookie right-handers Kyle Wright, Ian Anderson and Bryse Wilson for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

"You can't see it all in this game, but they've come pretty close to seeing it all," Anderson said of Hamels and Hernández.

Hamels should be especially helpful for Fried and Newcomb, left-handers who say they can't wait to watch the veteran work. Fried said Hamels "is the person I'm most frequently compared to."

Fried wants to learn more about Hamels' changeup.

"Obviously, one of his biggest weapons is one I've been working on for a long time, so I'm excited to pick his brain on the changeup," Fried said.

Hamels said it's only fair that he share knowledge from his long career. After all, he said he picked up tips about pitching mechanics as a kid by watching former longtime Braves left-hander Tom Glavine, another master of the changeup, when most Atlanta games were televised by TBS.