Woody Dantzler's athletic career didn't begin on the football fields of Orangeburg County, but rather in the dojo.

"God gifted me with an abundance of energy," Dantzler said. "My father thought the best way to channel that energy was through martial arts. That's where the athleticism grew. It helped learn discipline and body control."

Dantzler would take those traits and become the first-ever college quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 2,000 in the same season. He left Clemson holding nearly 50 records, and Monday he will be inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Current SCAHF President Bill D'Andrea, or "Billy D" as Dantzler calls him, gave the former Tiger quarterback the news earlier this year. D'Andrea worked as Clemson's director of student-athlete academic services while Dantzler was a student.

"(Bill) was so instrumental in my growth as a student-athlete at Clemson," Dantzler said. "I don't want to diminish the award, but getting that call was even more grandiose than the honor."

Dantzler said he is grateful for the award, and that it puts his career as an athlete into perspective.

"It shows that the process is worth it," Dantzler said.

Before he was setting records at Clemson, he was starring on the recreation fields in Orangeburg County. He would eventually become the starting quarterback at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, leading the Bruins to a region championship his junior season.

"I was just a fun-loving kid playing football," Dantzler said. "It wasn't until high school, under head coach Tommy Brown, that I realized I might have a future in football."

Dantzler's first opportunity to play quarterback at O-W came four games into his sophomore season. An injury to the starter forced him to finish the game. He would take over the starting role and throw for 1,761 yards and 17 touchdowns.

As a junior, he threw for 2,461 yards and 22 touchdowns.

"I just found myself in a leadership role," Dantzler said. "My father always taught me to commit 100% in everything I do, to be the best that I can be. I wanted to be the ultimate team player, so I worked to get better and was prepared when my name was called."

While he doesn't reminisce about old games, Dantzler can remember certain moments that had an impact on his career. One of those came when the Bruins faced Lower Richland and star defensive lineman Richard Seymore.

"My (offensive) line wasn't much bigger than me, and I have this monster lining up across from me," Dantzler said. "All I remember was seeing a black facemask and braces."

Seymore would later star at the University of Georgia and was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When it was time to pick a college, Dantzler again relied on Brown's advice, and a relationship he had built with then-Clemson assistant coach Rick Stockstill.

"(Brown) introduced me to the recruiting process," Dantzler said. "He challenged us, sacrificed for us and was instrumental in helping me get to the next level. I had my dad, but I always looked at Coach Brown as another father figure on the field."

While at Clemson, Dantzler became the perfect quarterback for head coach Tommy Bowden, who took over the program before the 1999 season. Dantzler replaced starter Brandon Streeter in the fourth game of the season and helped lead the Tigers to a 31-20 victory over North Carolina. He ended the season with over 1,500 yards passing and 700 yards rushing.

Prior to the 2000 season, Dantzler decided to change his number from 11 to 1 in honor of his favorite player, Warren Moon. He led the Tigers to a 9-3 record and a Gator Bowl appearance against Virginia Tech.

As a senior, he became the first player in NCAA history to rush for over 1,000 yards and pass for over 2,000 in the same season.

Dantzler helped usher in the era of the dual-threat quarterback that could make plays not only with his arm but also his legs.

"I'm a firm believer that each generation comes along to help the next," Dantzler said. "As time progressed, the dual-threat quarterback became more prevalent. Part of it is the evolution of athleticism among defenses. You're not going to be successful unless you have some ability to move."

He's still helping the younger generation, now as a motivational speaker in Anderson County, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

Dantzler's name still resonates during football seasons in Orangeburg County. Those who saw him play often give their accounts of his athletic feats. Young players are compared to him when they make a long run or throw for a long touchdown pass.

"I'm just happy to continue the conversation," Dantzler said of his legacy. "When I was coming up, I remember Otis Salley at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. He had a mystique, and I heard that name from everybody."

Now, it will be Dantzler's name forever immortalized alongside some of the greatest athletes in the Palmetto State.