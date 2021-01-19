Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton dies at 75

“He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect ... and he took me to work a lot,” his son, Daron, tweeted. “For all these things, I am very grateful.”

Born Donald Howard Sutton on April 2, 1945, in Clio, Alabama, he was the son of sharecroppers. The family moved to northern Florida, where Sutton was a three-sport star in high school who showed an affinity for baseball as a youngster. He played the sport in junior college before the Dodgers signed him as a free agent in September 1964, months before the first MLB draft.

After going 23-7 during one season in the minors, Sutton won a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation in 1966. He made his big-league debut for the defending World Series champions on April 14, 1966, and earned his first victory four days later.

Sutton immediately found himself in a rotation with Koufax, Don Drysdale and Claude Osteen as the fourth starter. Sutton recorded 209 strikeouts that season, the highest total for a rookie since 1911.

He helped the Dodgers win National League pennants in 1974, 1977 and 1978. He left the team as a free agent in 1980 and signed with Houston.