Former Clemson golf coach Larry Penley recalled Monday watching Woody Dantzler lead the Tigers to a comeback win against Georgia Tech.

His golf team returned to their hotel and began watching the game. As the comeback started, more of his team joined him in his room until the whole team had gathered, cheering every play.

After the game, there was a knock at Penley's door. He admitted that he and his team had been a little loud, so he was expecting a noise complaint. Instead, the hotel manager informed him that the water had been left running in one of the players' rooms and it had flooded.

"We were on the fourth floor," Penley said Monday. "The water had flooded the third-floor room and the second-floor room."

That's the type of intrigue and excitement that allowed Dantzler to be selected as a member of the 2023 South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

"I'm just blessed to be a blessing," Dantzler said during a press conference Monday in Columbia. "To have this honor is almost overwhelming. For me, it shows the beauty of South Carolina, and I'm proud to be honored by it."

Dantzler starred as a quarterback at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He would later play quarterback at Clemson, where he became the first collegiate quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards and pass for 2,000 yards in the same season.

"It's an accomplishment of the process," Dantzler said. "You put so much time and effort into whatever you decide to do, no one really sees it. But the day you get the ceremony, the award, the presentation, the accolades it lets you know all the hard work paid off."

Dantzler said earlier this week that starting martial arts at a young age allowed him to learn discipline and body control, two things he would need as a future athlete. He also remembered the trips with his friends that helped him learn to have fun.

"I would ride my bike all across Orangeburg," Dantzler said. "Just gathering with friends, we would be all over the place. It really built up our leg strength. I look back and hanging out with my friends and having fun was what I wanted to do on the field. Now you see too much business getting into sports, but I was just worried about having fun."

Dantzler was asked about his favorite game at Clemson, and about the in-state rivalry between the Gamecocks and Tigers.

"The game I remember most is probably coming in for my fallen brother," Dantzler said. "We were playing North Carolina and (starting quarterback) Brandon Streeter injured his collarbone. I was able to throw my first collegiate touchdown and rush for my first touchdown in the same game."

And the Gamecocks ...

"A win was a win," Dantzler said. "I never approached (a game) as having to beat a certain team. I was out there trying to have the most fun I could have. The rivalry is more in the stands. You want to beat your brother, but it's all fun and games after."

Dantzler and Penley were inducted Monday night along with former USC soccer coach Mark Berson, USC receiver Robert Brooks, Olympian Dawn Ellerbe, Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton, NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal and historical selection Charles "Chino" Smith.

"Choice is wrapped up in greatness," Dantzler said. "No matter what your situation or opportunity, you always have a choice in the matter. The greatest choice we have is the choice to let the greatness inside come out. We all have it, we just choose whether or not to let it out. Sometimes we let outside factors (environment or something we grew up in) downplay that greatness. I just want to use my voice to help people recognize the greatness they have, unlock it and walk in it the rest of their lives."