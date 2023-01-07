GRAND AMERICAN: Local hunters grab an early lead

Local hunters Chris Harley and Robert Crosby Jr. set at the top of the leaderboard after the Friday night hunt of the Grand American in Orangeburg.

Harley, who lives in Cameron, said he was able to cast in Norway during Friday’s hunt. His dog, Hardluck’s Loudmouth Big Lee, was the top overall scorer with 1,275 points.

“There was a little home field advantage,” Harley said. “The hunt was great, we had a great cast, a great group of hunters and we treed a coons quick out the box.”

Harley was part of an earlier cast that left at 7:30 p.m. and finished up just before midnight. When asked if the time of night makes any difference he said no.

“Two hours in the woods is two hours in the woods,” Harley said. “The weather was great where we were, and it was clean night.”

Crosby Jr., who is from Bamberg, said he was able to guide himself Friday night, and his dog Mojo’s Little Easy was familiar with the turf. She was able to score 1,012.5 points.

“It was a pretty simple cast,” Crosby said. “Conditions last night were perfect, it was the perfect hunt.”

Both Crosby and Harley will be looking to advance to the Final Four after hunting Saturday night. Final Four participants are made up of double cast winners. If there are more than four double cast winners the top four highest scorers will advance.

Cal Southerland, and his dog Backwater Lux, traveled to Orangeburg from Oklahoma by way of Tennessee. Southerland said the terrain is a little bit different at the Grand American.

“We’ve been hunting in Tennessee, and there’s a lot more mountains where we are, and not as much water,” Southerland said. “Last night was a good hunt, we saw a lot of coons. We have to try to make sure the dog does what she needs to do to help us get into the Final Four.”

Southerland and Backwater Lux had the third-highest cast score with 875 points.

Grand American officials estimated over 300 dogs participated in Friday’s hunt with over 75 casts being put together. The youngest cast winner was 17-year-old Charles Stuck from Pomaria. He and his dog, Deep Hollow Uno, finished 56th overall.

“I’ve been doing this since I was about four or five years old,” Stuck said of hunting. “It would mean a lot to get one of those Final Four spots.”

Saturday night’s casts are expected to begin around 4 p.m. with the Final Four going out around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Harley said he won’t change much from what he did last night.

“We’re going to tree coons,” Harley said. “We’ll put them in the woods just like last night and hope for some luck and the stars to align. We have to hopes he doesn’t make any mistakes and I don’t make any mistakes, and maybe we can win a cast early.”

As far as winning the Grand American Championship.

“It would be a dream come true,” Harley said. “I remember having my picture taken with some former winners in the late 90s when I was just 13 years old. I’ve been coming out here for so long, to win would be a dream.”

Harley thanked his family for their support in his hunting including wife Rachel and two children River (5) and Hollis (2).

“It’s long nights being away from your family, out here coon hunting and getting a dog in shape for this event,” Harley said. “I also want to thank my father who is always willing to help and ride with me on hunts along with the local landowners in the Four Holes community for their support.”