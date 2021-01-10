GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: What makes a champion?

Hunting dogs live for the hunt, just like their owners do. It is the desire that drives them. Desire that flows through their genes. They have a primeval urge to pursue the game. Owners must find that desire in themselves and their hounds.

Hunters will take their young dogs out and hunt them to get an idea of how good that particular dog might be. They want a dog that can hunt and find a coon on his own. One that will trail and tree a coon regardless of what any other dogs in a pack might do. It is the hunter who must be able to recognize potential in a hound.

I’ve had good dogs – great dogs -- and all I had to do was hunt them. A great dog will do the things that you like instinctively. It is in their nature to do those things. Your training may require some positive re-enforcement, in the form of rewards for good behavior, or some degree of punishment for bad behavior. But our contribution is usually minimal.

A good dog must be paired with a good hunter to become a champion. Good hunters love their sport. They don’t mind the briars and the brambles. It’s never too cold or too hot. The desire also flows through our genes. We too are natural-born hunters.