GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: What makes a champion?

You’ve crawled through the briars and been slapped in the face by unseen branches.
The cold, dark night surrounds you, and millions of stars twinkle through the tree limbs overhead. The woods are silent, except for the soft murmur of a nearby brook. All your senses are on full alert, and your ears strain for the sound.
There! A single “bawl” from one of your most promising hounds. Then another, and another. The swampland begins to vibrate with the excitement and music of the hunt. The baying increases and moves along through the timber. A “strike” has been made on the trail of a raccoon, and the hunt is on.
Coon hunters live for the thrill of the hunt. They know the excitement of the chase and the satisfaction of a “treed” coon. They take a special kind of pride in their dogs, and spare no expense in the pursuit of their sport.
Orangeburg is ground zero for coon hunters, houdsmen and outdoorsmen in early January. The Grand American, the nation’s largest field trial for coon dogs, hosted by the United Kennel Club, concluded overnight at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds. A grand champion hound will be named on Sunday.
But you may wonder: What makes a champion and how can a champion be trained?
It starts with the bloodline. Good dogs are bred to good dogs over the years. Bloodlines of champions are recognized for their potential to produce future champions.
Hunting dogs live for the hunt, just like their owners do. It is the desire that drives them. Desire that flows through their genes. They have a primeval urge to pursue the game. Owners must find that desire in themselves and their hounds.
Hunters will take their young dogs out and hunt them to get an idea of how good that particular dog might be. They want a dog that can hunt and find a coon on his own. One that will trail and tree a coon regardless of what any other dogs in a pack might do. It is the hunter who must be able to recognize potential in a hound.
I’ve had good dogs – great dogs -- and all I had to do was hunt them. A great dog will do the things that you like instinctively. It is in their nature to do those things. Your training may require some positive re-enforcement, in the form of rewards for good behavior, or some degree of punishment for bad behavior. But our contribution is usually minimal.
A good dog must be paired with a good hunter to become a champion. Good hunters love their sport. They don’t mind the briars and the brambles. It’s never too cold or too hot. The desire also flows through our genes. We too are natural-born hunters.
What is the best breed to produce a champion? Coon dogs come in a variety of breeds, and I don’t think any one breed dominates the others. There are Blue-ticks, Red-ticks and Plots. Some of the more common are Black and Tan, Redbone and Treeing Walker. There are others. Any could be a champion.
To make a champion, get the best bloodline that you can afford, and hunt as much as you can. But not too much. Most trainers want to work a dog often but always leave it wanting more. Do the same for yourself. Hunt as much as you can but not so much that you get burned out.
A champion is the product of a team. It is a hound with great potential in its bloodline, and a trainer or hunter who can recognize greatness and manage that potential. Lady luck plays a part too. Sometimes all the cards fall in your favor. Sometimes, not so much.
Dan Geddings has written outdoors columns for The Times and Democrat. He is a native of Clarendon County residing in Sumter. He is founder and president of Rut and Strut Hunting Club in Clarendon County and a member of Buckhead Hunting Club in Colleton County.