GRAND AMERICAN COON HUNT: How the event came to be

The above group was later enlarged to become known as the National Nite Hunters Association. Many of the above group were consulted by telephone any times by the writer as the hunt was planned.

Knowing that the Orangeburg area would be an ideal geographic location for a big hunt, the writer was invited to meet with the then-rather-new Orangeburg Coon Hunters Association, Lynn Anderson, president. Most of the area hunters had no idea of what a big competition hunt would involve, so some were lukewarm in their acceptance. Anderson promised they would train 30 judges for the predicted 75 we would need for the first hunt if the hunt would be staged in Orangeburg. His offer was accepted.

Not having an organization to sponsor such a hunt, the writer personally budgeted $10,000 to finance the planned event. Advertising costs were expected to be high for the first hunt. City of Orangeburg officials were consulted about the proposed hunt, but city officials and the Chamber of Commerce were very reserved in their response, since they knew little about this particular sport, and expressed doubt about its national appeal. We decided to do it on our own, so the Orangeburg fairgrounds were selected as headquarters and a Mr. Hughes gave permission for their use.