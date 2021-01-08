Grand American 101: The ins and outs of major competition

Once the handlers of the dogs learn where they will be hunting and what other dogs are on their casts, they will disperse from the Orangeburg Fairgrounds to places all over the state. A judge for the cast is assigned at the fairgrounds. The judge is one of the handlers on the cast who plays an important role in the hunt because he must handle the scorecard and record the scores. But the judge’s vote counts no more than any other hunter. When a scoring situation arises, the cast votes and the majority rules. When the handlers and hounds reach their hunting grounds, the dogs will be released. The object of the hunt is to have the hounds begin barking and trail the raccoon to the tree and have the cast members score it accordingly. When a hound opens, this is considered “striking” because the dog has struck a track. The first dog to strike receives 100 points, second 75, third 50, and fourth 25. The dogs will smell the trail the coon has left and locate a tree. The first dog to “tree” receives 125 points, second 75, third 50, and fourth 25. A handler must be able to identify which of the four dogs is his or hers. Sometimes it can be challenging to identify one dog from another, but each handler usually knows his dog pretty well. Handlers can tell a difference in trailing and treeing because when a dog is on track it usually gives a bawling bark every now and then, but when it trees, the barks are generally much quicker and shorter.