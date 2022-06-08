 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golfer records fifth hole-in-one

Golfer Randy Schiffner

Canadian golfer Randy Schiffner achieved the impossible with a bit of dedication, skill, a lot of passion and some luck.

CALGARY, Alberta -- Holes-in-one are a rare achievement.

Most golfers, even professional ones, won't ever see an ace in their lifetime -- but one lucky Calgarian in Alberta, who plays at the Bearspaw Golf Course, now has a record of five hole-in-ones under his belt.

Randy Schiffner, a local golfer, has achieved the impossible with a bit of dedication, skill, a lot of passion and some luck. Getting just one hole-in-one is a golfer's ultimate dream but is accomplished by very few. To put things into perspective, let's take a look at how rare this event actually is.

What are the odds of getting a hole-in-one?

The National Hole-In-One Registry tracks statistics on this specific subject each year. While numbers are based on American data, it gives us a good idea of the odds of scoring a hole-in-one.

There are 128,000 holes-in-one recorded out of 450 million rounds of golf per year - that's a 2.84% chance for any golfer. The number is further broken down with the following odds based on skill level:

  • Pro golfers: 3,000 - 1
  • Single-figure handicapper: 5,000 - 1
  • Average golfer: 12,000 - 1
Out of the players who have registered a hole-in-one, the average handicap is 14, the average years of experience is 24 with the average age at 55.

A hole-in-one must be considered valid under certain conditions. Golf Canada considers a hole-in-one valid if it was made:

  • During a round of nine holes
  • During a match, even if the match ends before the stipulated round is completed
  • In a practice round if the player is playing one ball
  • At a hole with a temporary tee and/or putting green in use
  • In a "scramble" competition: A side has four players, each member plays from the teeing ground. The best drive is selected and each member plays a second shot from where the best drive is located, and so on.

What's next for Randy Schiffner?

He achieved all five holes-in-one at Bearspaw Golf Club 403-239-7444, a beautiful course set against a sprawling backdrop of the Rocky Mountains.

When asked what's next for him and his (incredible) golf game, Schiffner said: "My goal for golf is that I want to continue to play golf til I am 90. I love the game and the community."

