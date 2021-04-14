Zalatoris intent on continuing rise at RBC Heritage

He's had six top 10 finishes in his past 15 events on the PGA Tour, including a tie for sixth at the U.S. Open last September. His Masters' performance left him at 27th in the world and has some predicting his first PGA trophy soon.

“I really haven't put expectations on myself to play well,” Zalatoris said. “I've just really done a good job of just doing my job and playing within myself.”

Johnson homecoming

Johnson had hoped to duplicate his dominating fall performance at Augusta in the spring. Instead, he missed the cut and had to hang around to award the green jacket to Matsuyama on Sunday evening.

“I enjoyed being their champion for five months," he said, smiling. "I don't care how long it was for, it's still cool,” he said. “I'm always going to be a Masters champion.”

Johnson, born and raised in South Carolina, has played well at Harbour Town, with 10 of his past 12 rounds here in the 60s. Yet, his best finish was a tie for 16th in 2018.

The Pete Dye design is filled with doglegs, water and hazards that make grip-it-and-rip players rethink their strategies.

“Even around here, you've just to drive it straight no matter what club you're hitting,” Johnson said.