Watch out for Kooooch at Heritage

A year ago, Stewart Cink won the RBC Heritage at the advanced age of 47 – practically ready for the PGA Tour Champions (age 50 and older), if not quite Social Security membership.

Cink’s victory came 22 years after his first of three Heritage titles, supposedly yet another reason to ask him for directions to the Fountain of Youth.

And yet, his accomplishment seemed less miraculous and more an acknowledgement that, at Harbour Town Golf Links, being a young stud capable of propelling a golf ball prodigious distances is less of an advantage than at your average PGA Tour location. What counts most around here is smarts, experience – i.e., knowing where NOT to hit shots – and a deft touch around Harbour Town’s narrow fairways and smallish greens.

So when examining Friday’s second-round leader board, trying to handicap the likely winner on Easter Sunday, one name stood out among the young (Patrick Cantley, Cameron Tringale, Cameron Young, Joaquin Neiman) and the relatively unknown (Aaron Wise, Chad Ramey, Sepp Straka) , all at 5-under par or better after two rounds, one quite familiar name stood out: Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar, you might recall if your Heritage memory goes back eight years, won the 2014 Heritage in dramatic fashion, holing out a bunker shot at the 72nd hole to claim a one-shot win. He recalled the moment fondly a couple of years ago, summing it up thusly: “I could not have been more excited.”

Like Cink a year ago, Kuchar has been around a while. At 43, he’s likely moving slowly but surely toward the sunset of his PGA Tour career; he might’ve agreed with that assessment two years ago, when his historically reliable short-but-steady game seemed to be faltering. After a terrific two-win season in 2019 (his first victories since that 2014 Heritage), he managed just seven top-25 finishes, which still earned him a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team, where he scored the winning point.

Last year was even more demoralizing: four top-25s while missing the cut in 13 of 25 tournaments. “I hadn’t had the best kind of (results) the last two years,” he said. “But I’m starting to feel good about things again.”

As he should; in 2022, Kuchar has already posted three top-10s, notably a tie for second at the Valero Texas Open two weeks ago, and has earned $1.3 million. “Golf is a lot more fun when you’re in contention and have a chance to do something great.”

Which brings us to this week’s Heritage, where Kuchar can call on good memories, not to mention a start that puts him in the thick of things this weekend. On Thursday, he birdied his final three holes to shoot a 3-under 68, and followed that Friday with a 69 that included three birdies in his final eight holes.

As impressive, especially on a windy Friday that most players' scores soared, Kuchar has a total of just two bogeys this week. Avoiding trouble at Harbour Town can be every bit as effective as reeling off birdies on some other, less demanding layouts.

“I think (his steady play) was knowing that pars are good scores,” he said. “Every hole, just I walk off with a par. I’m playing conservatively, and I was able to sneak in a couple of birdies.

“Just find the fairway (which he’s done this year at a 64 percent rate, 45th on the PGA Tour) and hit the middle of the green, giving you a good birdie look. That was kind of the mentality today.”

It’s a formula that plays well in the tight confines of Harbour Town. Avoiding overhanging trees and the pine straw-covered rough isn’t as sexy as (to pick a familiar name out of the lineup) Dustin Johnson firing rockets of 300-plus yards – Kuchar averages a relatively modest 288 per drive), but it works here – and particularly Friday.

“I’ve played in tough conditions out here,” he said, “but today was as strong a wind, as unpredictable a wind, as I’ve ever played. It’s usually 20 mph from one direction, but it was six different directions today. It’s really, really challenging to figure out.”

And that’s for Kuchar, who’s playing the Heritage for the 19th time dating back to 2003. He ought to know his way around here, right?

Actually, Kuchar says, it’s as much about being in top form as just drawing on memories. “I don’t know that I’ve got a huge course-knowledge advantage,” he said. “But I’ve been hitting a lot of solid shots, and that’s so helpful in windy conditions.” He credits that to some extra sessions with his coach, Chris O’Connell, notably when he was in San Antonio prior to that runner-up finish.

“I got to feeling pretty good about things,” he said.

Kuchar is best known among PGA Tour fans for his ever-present smile, his nickname (“Kooooch” is how it sounds when the gallery is urging him on), and among fellow competitors, he has a reputation for a subtle, dry sense of humor. Take, for instance, an “out of left field” question by a reporter Friday about the mustache being sported by youngster Eric van Rooyan; think Simon Legree, or Snidley Wipelash of cartoon fame, with fabulously curled-up ends.

“I haven’t seen it,” Kuchar said, then grinned. Referring to van Rooyan’s Gen Z penchant for wearing joggers rather than traditional golf slacks, he added: “He’s got nice ankles, though. I see those every week.”

It’s unlikely anyone outside the Harbour Town locker room has seen Kuchar’s ankles. If he keeps up his steady, conservative style, though, they could all be watching him slip on a winner’s traditional plaid jacket. It’s sort of an old-school look, true, but on Kuchar it looks good – and familiar.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

