U.S. Open Local Qualifying results

WALLACE, N.C. -- Final results from U.S. Open Local Qualifying at River Landing Country Club in Wallace, N.C. on Thursday (6,950 yards, par 36-36--72).

Five qualifying spots and two alternate positions were available at this qualifying site.

Jimmy Gillam of Myrtle Beach, Spencer Oxendine of Fayetteville, N.C. and Christian Salzer of Sumter shared medalist honors with scores of five-under-par 67. Marc Casullo of Aurora, Ontario advanced with a round of four-under-par 68. Three players shot three-under-par 69 and a playoff was conducted to determine the 5th qualifying spot and the alternate positions. Jared Howard of Charlotte, N.C. won the final qualifier spot with a long birdie putt on the first playoff hole. Joshua Brock of Wilmington, N.C. claimed the 1st alternate position with a birdie on the second playoff hole, making Will Blalock of Gastonia, N.C. the 2nd alternate.

The five qualifiers will advance to the “Longest Day in Golf” and compete at one of twelve 36-hole final qualifying sites on June 7 to earn a spot in the U.S. Open, including the new final qualifying site at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, which will be conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association.

This USGA Qualifier was conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association.

