The continuing journey of Jonathan Byrd

It was painful to watch. For Jonathan Byrd; for his mother, Jo, who was following her 44-year-old son’s Saturday round at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. For anyone, in fact, who has known the former Clemson All-American and five-time winner on the PGA Tour as one of professional golf’s nicest guys.

At 2-under for the day’s round, after having made Friday’s 36-hole cut on the number, he stood on the tee at Harbour Town Golf Links’ eighth hole, a brutish par-4 with water trouble left and out-of-bounds right, and then experienced both. His first tee shot hooked out of play left; his second (third for scoring purposes) then sailed OB right. As volunteers on the course signaled the results back to him, Byrd’s shoulders slumped and his head dropped.

The resulting quadruple-bogey 8 left him at 2-over par, and a triple-bogey 6 at the par-3 14th and a double at the par-416th – where he hit his second shot, from a fairway bunker, out of bounds off a tree – completed the wreckage. His 7-over-par 78 left a possible strong week in shambles, and he’ll start Sunday’s final round performing mop-up duty.

“I’ve been struggling today,” he said quietly in the post-round media interview area. “I’d been hitting it great with my driver, but I’d also made a couple of swing changes lately, and I just got out of position and made some iffy swings.”

He sighed. “I was playing good, at 2-under,” he said as his voice trailed off. “What could’ve been.”

Unfortunately for Byrd and fans of his 22 years in professional golf, his career since 2013, when he underwent wrist surgery, has too often been a what-might’ve-been struggle. His last PGA Tour win, his fifth, was a $1.12 million payday at the 2011 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. He did win the 2017 Web.com Tour Championship on the minor-league Korn Ferry Tour, which earned him a year of status on the PGA Tour that he’d lost the year before. Otherwise, his performances of late have been a mix of too few opportunities and so-so results.

The past three years, he’s started just 36 PGA Tour events, mostly off past-champion status. This week is just his third Heritage since 2015, and it took a sponsor’s exemption – a tribute to his stature among the tournament’s officials – to get him into the invitational field. The good news: He made the cut despite a final-hole bogey on Friday. The bad news: he’ll start Sunday in or near last place out of 71 contestants. His best-ever Heritage finish (T-16 in 2004) won’t be in jeopardy.

His Sunday will begin early – Byrd, a devout Christian, is scheduled to lead Easter services at Harbour Town – and then he’ll hope to post a good score before heading back to his nearby St. Simons Island, Ga., home. Yet he voiced no regrets Saturday, and in fact said he was pleased to be back playing in South Carolina’s lone annual PGA Tour event.

“Absolutely, it’s good to be back, and to make the cut,” he said. “(Today), I’ll try to figure some things out, and roll into next week” in New Orleans, his 11th of what figures to be a 19-tournament, limited-status season.

A personal note: I’ve followed/covered Byrd since his Clemson playing days, and especially his rookie PGA Tour season in 2000. That year, after missing five straight cuts (including at that year’s Heritage), he arrived in Greensboro, N.C., looking for something to validate his All-American potential and found it. He survived a near-miss at his 36th hole when an errant shot struck an N.C. state trooper in the leg, bounced into a bunker instead of landing in a parking lot, enabling him to make the cut by a stroke – and then caught fire, finishing second and launching his career.

And yes, I was there when it happened and wrote about it. To see the excitement on his then-young face that day was one of very few times in my journalism career that I was a fan. He’s a guy you don’t mind pulling for.

Just ask Stewart Cink, last year’s Heritage champion at age 47 and one of Byrd’s closest friends. Like his friend, Cink has had struggles that come with being in his 40s – not yet eligible for the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions, while competing with players two decades his junior. But last year’s win proved that being 40 doesn’t necessarily mean being over the hill.

“I don’t know if there’s a ‘secret to succes,’ but there are some things,” Cink said. “First, you have to know yourself and your tendencies. You have to have the discipline to accept that you need to be at peak focus all the time. And the biggest thing: you have to find that intensity, which can be elusive at this stage of your life.

Last year, Cink started a blistering 16-under par after two rounds and never gave the “youngsters” a chance to pressure him. He credited that to his previous start at the 2021 Masters, where “I played the kind of golf that told me I was able to compete on any golf course. That was tee-to-green the best four consecutive rounds – make that eight consecutive rounds, including here – of my career.”

What would he offer as advice to Byrd if asked, which he knows he won’t be? “Man, that’s hard to say; what works for me, not necessarily what will work for him,” Cink said. He did offer a possible future scenario for Byrd, though.

“I made some changes in my game, but a big thing was having (his son) Regan on the bag” as his caddie,” Cink said. “He enjoys figuring out the puzzles out here,” and his enthusiasm spills over to his dad.

Saturday morning, Byrd and Cink spent time working out together and talking about golf and life. Byrd also has a golfer for a son: Jackson, nearly 16, a strong junior player who was in his own tournament near Litchfield Beach this weekend. “He’s playing pretty solid,” the elder Byrd said. “We’ve had some good matches; he’s beaten me 5-6 times. He’s 5-foot-10, 155 pounds, and hits it a LONG way by me,” he added with a rare smile this day.

But Byrd stiffened momentarily when asked, jokingly, if he was ready to quit playing and watch his son. “That’s a good question to end on,” he said somewhat tersely. Later, he texted to say he didn’t take offense to the question, adding: “I have no intention of quitting, but I love watching my son play.”

Going forward, his goals are “getting my status better, getting in more events, build my confidence and play enough to keep my (PGA Tour) card,” he said. “Then get more competitive in the FedEx Cup (standings) ... and try to win.”

Who knows? Golf, like many professional sports, is one where hitting 40 can mean the end – or a new beginning. Maybe Byrd, like Cink, will enjoy a renaissance. Maybe one day, his talented offspring will be part of Team Byrd that surprises anyone who thought the “old man” was done.

Those who know Jonathan Byrd, and have known him for two decades or more, will be there to cheer if it happens.

Bob Gillespie is a former senior sports writer for The State and former sports editor of The Times and Democrat. He lives in Columbia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0