T&D REGION SPORTS:

The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls picked up an exciting road win Thursday night in Sumter coming from behind to defeat Wilson Hall 17-15.

Hannah Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 5 points. Prestan Schurlknight chipped in 4 points. Jayme Culler, Kristen Bizzell, and Calee Hartzog each scored 2 points. Mary Legare Delaney made the 2 game-winning free throws with 25 seconds left to lift the Lady Indians to victory.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to St. Matthews on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game with Calhoun Academy.

LOCAL GOLF

HMGA tourney is Sunday

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold its monthly tournament on Sunday, Jan. 17, at Hillcrest with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

The format will be a two-man team. Bring your own partner. Play will be 6-hole captain's choice , 6-hole best ball and 6-hole modified alternate shot. Teams will be handicapped.

Sign up by 5 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Golf Course: 803-533-6030.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0