T&D REGION SPORTS:
T&D REGION SPORTS:

B-TEAM BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 54, Orangeburg Prep 23

Orangeburg Prep suffered its first loss of the season going down 54-23 against the Barons of Wilson Hall.

Chris Glover, Charlie McCutchen, Jackson Strickland, and Avery Ravenell each  had 5 point for the Indians.

Their next game is Wednesday at Calhoun Academy.

Calhoun Academy 30, Colleton Prep 20

Calhoun Academy took a 30-20 win against Colleton Prep on Thursday.

Colt Layton had a game-high 19 points, while Turner Hood added 3 points, and Will Strock, Crews Felder, Cecil Thornton, and Hatcher Thornburg each added 2 points.

B-TEAM GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy 34, Holly Hill Academy 3

Calhoun Academy’s B-team Lady Cavaliers defeated Holly Hill Academy 34-3 on Wednesday.

Layla Walker led CA with 16 points. Scoring 4 each were Weathers Smith, Natalie Grace Porth, Julia Tucker and Mattie Sikes.

CA, 2-0, plays Friday at home against Thomas Sumter.

Orangeburg Prep 17, Wilson Hall 15

The Orangeburg Prep B-team girls picked up an exciting road win Thursday night in Sumter coming from behind to defeat Wilson Hall 17-15.

Hannah Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 5 points. Prestan Schurlknight chipped in 4 points. Jayme Culler, Kristen Bizzell, and Calee Hartzog each scored 2 points. Mary Legare Delaney made the 2 game-winning free throws with 25 seconds left to lift the Lady Indians to victory.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to St. Matthews on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game with Calhoun Academy.

LOCAL GOLF

HMGA tourney is Sunday

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold its monthly tournament on Sunday, Jan. 17, at Hillcrest with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

The format will be a two-man team. Bring your own partner. Play will be 6-hole captain's choice , 6-hole best ball and 6-hole modified alternate shot. Teams will be handicapped.

Sign up by 5 p.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Golf Course: 803-533-6030.

