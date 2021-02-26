T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy takes wins

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 5
Laurence Manning Academy 1
Calhoun Academy picked up a 5-1 win against Laurence Manning Academy on Wednesday.
Rebekah Haigler pitched for the win, getting 13 strikeouts.
Leading Hitters for CA were Belle Polin (2-for-4, with a double), Kailey Shannon (2-for-4, with a double).
Calhoun Academy 10
Palmetto Athletic Club 6
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy won a 10-6 home game against PAC on Thursday.
Rebekah Haigler was the winning pitcher.
Leading hitters for CA were Blakley Kingsmore (3-for-3, 2 home runs), Isabelle Haigler (2-for-3, double), Rebekah Haigler (1-for-3, home run), Belle Polin, Paige Bronson, Madison Ulmer, and Coker Carson with 1 hit each.
Calhoun Academy is 2-0 and will play Saturday at the SCISA tournament in Sumter.
JV GIRLS SOFTBALL
Calhoun Academy 8
Palmetto Athletic Club 6
ST. MATTHEWS — Calhoun Academy took an 8-6 home win against PAC on Thursday.
Mattie Sikes was the winning pitcher, with 4 strikeouts.
Leading hitters for CA were Jane Reed Holeman (2-for-2), Morgan Myers (2-for-2, triple), Kaylee Zeigler (1-for-2).
Calhoun Academy is 1-1 and will play on Saturday at the SCISA tournament in Sumter.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE: Calhoun County vs. Southside Christian at Fairfield Central High School, 3 p.m., in the SCHSL Class A upper state championship; Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Marlboro County at Camden High School, 6 p.m., in the SCHSL Class 3A lower state championship
LOCAL GOLF
HMGA to hold tournament
The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold a tournament on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 21.
The format is individual stroke play with handicap. Call and sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday afternoon at 803-533-6030.