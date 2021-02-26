T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy takes wins

Mattie Sikes was the winning pitcher, with 4 strikeouts.

Leading hitters for CA were Jane Reed Holeman (2-for-2), Morgan Myers (2-for-2, triple), Kaylee Zeigler (1-for-2).

Calhoun Academy is 1-1 and will play on Saturday at the SCISA tournament in Sumter.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE: Calhoun County vs. Southside Christian at Fairfield Central High School, 3 p.m., in the SCHSL Class A upper state championship; Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Marlboro County at Camden High School, 6 p.m., in the SCHSL Class 3A lower state championship

LOCAL GOLF

HMGA to hold tournament

The Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will hold a tournament on Sunday, Feb. 28 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Course.

The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 21.

The format is individual stroke play with handicap. Call and sign up at Hillcrest by Saturday afternoon at 803-533-6030.

