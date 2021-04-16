T&D REGION SPORTS: OP softball, baseball get wins

VARSITY BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 7

Lee Academy 6

Orangeburg Prep took a 7-6 home win against Lee Academy on Tuesday in dramatic fashion at Indian Field.

The Indians entered the bottom of the seventh inning down 6-3, but were able to rally and get the walk-off win as A.J. Tolbert stole home for the deciding run.

Copeland Furtick pitched 6-and-2-thirds innings for the Indians, allowing 5 hits and striking out 8.

Forrest Sutcliiff pitched one-third of an inning, recording a strikeout.

Offensively, the Indians were led by Tolbert, 2-for-4; as Colby Thomas, John Mack, Furtick, Hayden McGugan and Forrest Sutcliffe each recorded a hit.

The Indians (4-2 in region play) play Friday at Calhoun Academy in St. Matthews at 6:30 p.m.

JV SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 6

Northwood 0

Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Northwood Academy 6-0 Thursday afternoon in Orangeburg.