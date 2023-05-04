After a two-year absence, the Orangeburg Festival of Roses 5K Road Race made its triumphant return last year with nearly 100 runners taking part in the event.

Many of the participants used the race as a way to return to ‘a new normal’ following the Covid-19 pandemic. The event helps raise money for the YMCA’s annual campaign that helps provide assistance to those who want to participate in the organization’s programs or become a member.

Ivanka Tolan won the event last year, finishing with a time of 20:49. The first-time participant said she was excited to be back outside and running.

“A race is like a measuring stick,” Tolan said after winning the race. “You can train and train, but you have to put yourself in a race, it’s the only true test of your fitness.”

Mark Bedenbaugh was the top overall male finisher, and finished second overall.

“As a runner, you have to have goals,” Bedenbaugh said. “With no goals, it’s hard to stay motivated.”

This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, and includes a 1 Mile Kid’s Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K Road Race at 8:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 9:35 a.m.

Registration for the Fun Run is $10 ($15 if you would like a T-shirt) and $35 for the 5K Road Race (T-shirts based on availability). Packet Pick-Up for pre-registered racers is Friday, May 5 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orangeburg County YMCA. Race Day Pick-Up will begin at 7 a.m. at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Pavilion.

The Orangeburg Festival of Roses Golf Tournament will be played this year at the Hillcrest Golf Club. It will be a one-day event featuring four-person teams playing captain’s choice.

The tournament will be played Saturday, May 6 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $200 per team, and the tournament will be flighted by handicap. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams.

The event was last played in 2018 with Blythewood’s Kevin Hester winning the two-day individual event.